TV Answer Man, a question on the NFL Sunday Ticket. I am interested in using the Multiview feature but can you use it on the TV and a smart phone at the same time? I want to be able to change up depending upon whether I have friends over and so forth. — Sam, Landover, Maryland.

Sam, Multiview, which displays up to four games on one screen at the same time, will be available for the NFL Sunday Ticket on both YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels.

(You can order the Ticket as an add-on to your YouTube TV plan, or as a separate service via Primetime Channels. The YouTube TV Ticket is cheaper because you have to pay for the YouTube TV sub. See this article for pricing details.)

As of now, you cannot customize the Multiview feature on YouTube TV. (It’s not available yet on YouTube.) That means that YouTube TV picks the four games, or views, that will be on the screen. YouTube TV has said customization is in the works, but it’s not there yet. If you can customize Multiview, you would be able to choose the four Ticket games that appear on your screen.

Multiview, which YouTube TV last week provided for the NFL Draft coverage, is available on Smart TVs and streaming media devices. But it’s not available on mobile devices, such as smart phones and tablets, or via a web browser. So to your question, you could watch the Multiview screen on your TV, but not on your phone.

Sam, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

