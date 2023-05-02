

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I heard that FuboTV is now a partner with the Boston Red Sox. What does that mean? Are they an owner of the team? As a Fubo subscriber, what does this mean to me? Anything? — David, Framingham, Massachusetts.

David, Fubo announced on Monday that it’s now a partner of the Boston Red Sox for the 2023 season. The live streamer said it’s its first partnership with a Major League Baseball team.

“Fubo customers are very passionate about sports, and Boston sports fans are obviously very passionate about the Red Sox, making this partnership even more special,” Yale Wang, Fubo’s senior vice president for marketing, said in a statement. “Fubo is proud to be a partner of the Boston Red Sox this season. We’re looking forward to serving Red Sox fans with our sports-first premium platform, which was ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Live TV Streaming Providers by J.D. Power.”

Does this mean Fubo is now a stake holder in the Sox? And what does the partnership mean for Fubo subscribers?

The answers: No and probably nothing.

Yes, probably nothing.

The partnership is simply a marketing arrangement between the companies that will allow Fubo to show its brand in ads around Fenway Park and through ‘fan engagement’ activities at the ballpark and digital platforms, presumably including NESN.

Fubo, which carries NESN, says it has a strong subscriber base in the Boston market (although it did not release any numbers) so the marketing partnership makes sense. In addition, the live streamer is anxious these days to promote its push to be known as a ‘sports-first’ service and the Red Sox, a prestige MLB team, is a great vehicle for that.

“The Boston Red Sox are proud to team up with Fubo as their first MLB Club relationship, and their industry leading status in sports streaming make them a natural choice as a partner of the club,” said Troup Parkinson, the Red Sox’s executive vice president of partnerships. “We look forward to helping them provide Red Sox fans with additional benefits at Fenway Park and supporting their extensive gameday coverage through trusted partners like NESN.”

David, hope that makes sense. Happy viewing and stay safe!

