TV Answer Man, last year I discovered that I could get the NFL Sunday Ticket by streaming without getting a DIRECTV dish. But I didn’t do it last year but I am thinking of doing it for the 2022 season. Do you know if I can order it now? — Bert, Santa Monica, California.

Bert, as you probably know, the streaming edition of the NFL Sunday Ticket is available to some non-DIRECTV subscribers in 29 markets, including people who can get DIRECTV service at their residence. (You can see the 29 markets here.) See this article for more details.)

For years, the online plan was thought to only be available to people who could prove they could not install a dish at their residence, or were a university student. (The university plan was expanded last year to students who were enrolled within the last 18 months. But the TV Answer Man reported a few years ago that more people are eligible than once thought.

Here’s what the Sunday Ticket eligibility requirements state:

“NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV service is only available to non-DIRECTV customers who live in select multi-dwelling unit buildings (apartments, condos, etc.,) nationwide in the U.S. where DIRECTV service is not available, live in select areas within various metropolitan cities, live in a residence that has been verified as unable to receive DIRECTV satellite TV service due to obstructions blocking access to satellite signals, actively or previously enrolled college students. NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV U only available to students actively enrolled or previously enrolled within the last 18 months in post-secondary educational institutions from the date of purchase.”

The ‘select areas within various metropolitan cities’ are the 29 markets I referred to earlier. Unfortunately, not everyone in those 29 markets are eligible if they don’t have DIRECTV and the only way to determine your eligibility is to input your address when the online Sunday Ticket is available to order.

And that hasn’t happened yet for the 2022 season. The online Ticket’s web page is still thanking people for subscribing during the 2021 season. However, it does have an e-mail notification box that will alert you to when you can order the 2022 season. Check it out here.

The TV Answer Man will also monitor the site and report back here when ordering for the 2022 season begins. DIRECTV last year began taking orders for the streaming Ticket in July.

By the way, the online basic Sunday Ticket last year cost $293.96 at the start of the season, which was the same as the satellite edition of the Sunday Ticket. The streaming version includes all out-of-market Sunday afternoon games, a GameMix channel where you can watch four games on one screen, real-time stats and other benefits.

Bert, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

