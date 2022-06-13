TV Answer Man, I am a Comcast subscriber. Is there any way to stream MASN and the Washington Nationals games using my Comcast subscriber information? Sometimes I am away from our living room TV and I would like to watch the games on my phone. Is that possible? — Mary, Bowie, Maryland.

Mary, MASN, the TV home of the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles, last year began allowing pay TV subscribers to stream the channel, including live games, on an app that can be used at your home or when you’re away. For example, if you were sitting at your neighborhood coffee shop, you could watch the Nats or O’s on the app using your phone or tablet.

Pay TV customers can use their user name and password to access the app which is available throughout MASN’s seven-state broadcast territory. (You need a subscription to MASN through your cable, satellite or live streaming service to access it.)

Now, Comcast is a pay TV service so you would think that a Comcast subscriber would be able to do this, right?

Wrong.

A year after MASN started in-market streaming, Comcast is still not on the list of approved TV providers that offer it. Here’s the list:

Armstrong

Bay Country Communications

Co-Mo Connect

Cox

DIRECTV

DIRECTV Stream

Easton Velocity

Lumos Networks

Mediacom

Scout

Spectrum

Verizon FiOS

If you’re a Comcast subscriber, the only way you can stream MASN is through the Xfinity Stream app. However, you can only stream it if you’re within your home Xfinity WiFi Network.

For example, if you’re sitting on your porch, and you can access your WiFi Network from there, you could stream the Nats or O’s using the Xfinity Stream app.

But if you’re sitting in that coffee shop, which has a different WiFi Network, you’re out of luck. MASN is not allowing Comcast subscribers to watch the channel outside of their home area.

Neither MASN or Comcast has ever explained why, but apparently they just haven’t reached an agreement on in-market streaming although 12 other pay TV services have.

Mary, hope that makes sense. Happy viewing and stay safe!

