TV Answer Man, do you know what package will have the NFL Network on DIRECTV Stream? Will it just be on the Sports Pack when it starts? — Neal, Deale, Maryland.

Penny, DIRECTV announced last week that it signed a multi-year agreement with the National Football League to carry the NFL RedZone channel on both the satellite service and DIRECTV Stream. The deal also calls for DIRECTV Stream to carry the NFL Network for the first time since 2019 when it lost the channel in a carriage dispute.

The company revealed yesterday on the Stream on-screen guide that the NFL Network will launch on the streaming service by July 17. (It’s already on DIRECTV’s satellite service.)

At the time of last week’s announcement, DIRECTV said the NFL Network would be available in the Sports Pack, a $14.99 add-on package that will also include the NFL RedZone channel and 40 plus channels. The company also said the Sports Pack would be included with the Premier plan, which costs $154.99 a month.

But what about a cheaper plan that includes the NFL Network without all the other Sports Pack channels?

A DIRECTV spokesman today tells the TV Answer Man that the NFL Network will be included in the Choice plan and above on Stream. (Choice is $99.99 a month on Stream and $84.99 a month on satellite.) So you won’t have to get the Sports Pack to get the NFL Network on either service. (The satellite edition already has the NFL Network in Choice and above.)

Neal, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

