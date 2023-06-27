

By Phillip Swann

DIRECTV will add the NFL RedZone to its Sports Pack plan this August, the company announced.

DIRECTV Stream and U-verse will also carry the NFL RedZone. And for the first time, DIRECTV Stream customers will now be offered the Sports Pack, a $14.99 a month package which will include the NFL RedZone and the NFL Network. (The NFL Network was already available via DIRECTV’s Choice plan and above. But DIRECTV Stream did not have the league’s channel until now.)

“The addition of NFL RedZone on DIRECTV is essential for our sports fans from coast to coast,” said Vince Torres, chief marketing officer for DIRECTV. “The NFL joins a strong lineup of networks our customers are familiar with to make the package the best a la carte sports offering in the industry, regardless of how users engage with DIRECTV.”

DIRECTV football fans have been clamoring for the NFL RedZone channel since the company lost the NFL Sunday Ticket rights to Google last September. NFL RedZone provides live look-ins at multiple games during Sunday afternoon regular season games. (DIRECTV had its own RedZone channel when it had the Sunday Ticket rights, but the channel was shuttered after Google took over the contract.)

NFL RedZone will join the DIRECTV Sports Pack lineup, which includes more than 20 professional and specialty sports networks. DIRECTV Sports Pack is included for DIRECTV customers taking the Premier package and above.

The add-on is also available for $14.99 a month to customers with a base Entertaiment plan or above.

“DIRECTV was an initial launch partner of NFL Network over 20 years ago and we’re thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership which caters to millions of DIRECTV customers who are NFL fans,” said Hans Schroeder, Executive Vice President of Media Distribution for the NFL. “This renewal will provide fans across all DIRECTV platforms the ability to watch NFL Network’s award-winning coverage of America’s most popular sport while also giving greater access to the wildly popular NFL RedZone.”

The Sports Pack includes out-of-market programming from 30 regional sports networks as well as national sports channels including:

ACC Network

Big Ten Network

CBS Sports Network

ESPNEWS

ESPNU



FanDuel TV (formerly TVG)

FS2

Golf Channel

Longhorn Network (Out of Market)

MLB Network

MLB Strike Zone

NBA TV

Next Level Sports

NFL Network (also available on Choice)

NFL RedZone from NFL Network

— Phillip Swann

