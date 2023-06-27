Max to Add 158 New Titles In July 2023 – Here’s the 4 Most Interesting



By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

Max, the former HBO Max, plans to add 158 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup next month (July 2023). Here are the four most interesting in my humble opinion:

Full Circle

Director Steven Soderbergh’s six-episode Max original series stars Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant and Zazie Beetz in a tale of a botched kidnapping of a young child which leads to the spilling of multiple character secrets. No one tells a story better and more tautly than Soderbergh and the subject matter has overtones to past works such as Sex, Lies and Videotape. Full Circle will be must viewing in the TV Answer Man household. Debuts with two episodes on July 13 with two more on July 20 and the final duo on July 27.

The Golden Boy

The Max original documentary profiles former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya who won 11 titles in six weight classes while serving as a role model for the Mexican-American community. But Oscar’s life was not always golden. The fight legend has acknowledged his battles with alcoholism, and he has disclosed he was raped by an older woman when he was 13. Debuts July 24.

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge

99 times out of 100, I would never include this on a list of the most interesting titles of the month. But, hey, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, opens on July 21 so it’s all Barbie, all the time in July. In this HGTV reality show, hosted by supermodel Ashley Graham, eight teams of network celebrities will attempt to transform a house into a real-life Barbie house. And one lucky person will get to live in it. Debuts July 16.

Project Greenlight

The Hollywood reality show once hosted by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon is back…but without Ben and Matt. In this installment, comedian Issa Rae will play mentor to aspiring female filmmakers who will vie for an opportunity to make their first film. Debuts July 13.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in July 2023 to Max and HBO.

July 1

300 (2006)

17 Again (2009)

20th Century Women (2016)

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

A Walk in the Woods (2015)

American Sniper (2014)

Angels Sing (2013)

Ballet 422 (2014)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Beauty Shop (2005)

Because of Winn-Dixie (2005)

Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze – Live From Laurel Canyon (2023), HBO Original

Bullitt (1968)

Caddyshack (1980)

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Compliance (2012)

Cujo (1983)

Cunningham (2019)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Detour (2017)

Double Impact (1991)

Dracula II: Ascension (2003)

Dunkirk (2017)

Election (1999)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Far From the Madding Crowd (2015)

Fast Color (2018)

Flawless (2008)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Ghosts of Mississippi (1996)

Girl Happy (1965)

Going in Style (1979)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969)

Headhunters (2012)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

Immortals (2011)

Jonah Hex (2010)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

King Kong (1933)

Klute (1971)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1982)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

The Meg (2018)

Monsters and Men (2018)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Nancy Drew (2007)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

Nico, 1988 (2018)

Nights In Rodanthe (2008)

Poseidon (2006)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Rampage (2018)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Serendipity (2001)

Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Shirley (2020)

Shoplifters (2018)

Southside with You (2016)

Steel (1997)

Sydney White (2007)

Teen Witch (1989)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny (2006)

Tequila Sunrise (1988)

The Animatrix (2003)

The Blind Side (2009)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part II (2009)

The Delta Force (1986)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

The Good Heart (2010)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

Thirteen Ghosts (2001)

TMNT (2007)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

True Story (2015)

Tyrel (2018)

Under the Cherry Moon (1986)

Under the Silver Lake (2018)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula III: Legacy (2005)

What A Girl Wants (2003)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Yogi Bear (Movie, 2010)

July 3

Married to Evil, Season 1, ID

July 4

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise: Pillow Talk, Season 3, TLC

Batwheels, Season 1F

El Jardin de Bronce, Season 3, HBO

July 6

Barnwood Builders, Season 16, Magnolia Network

Shaun White: The Last Run (2023), Max Original

July 7

Ed Stafford: First Man Out, Season 3A, Discovery

My Adventures with Superman, Season 1

The Plot Thickens, Season 4

Wanted: Millionaire (Se busca millonario), Max Original

July 8

Capturing Home, Season 2, Magnolia Network

July 9

Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York, HBO Original

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 6, Travel Channel

July 10

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 5, TLC

BBQ Brawl, Season 4, Food Network

Flip the Strip, Season 1, HGTV

Lil Jon Wants To Do What?, Season 2, HGTV

People Magazine Investigates, Season 7, ID

July 11

Craig of the Creek, Season 5A

High Speed Chase, Season 1, ID

Outdaughtered, Season 6, TLC

July 13

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life, Season 2, Travel Channel

Full Circle, Max Original

Gray Matter (2023)

Project Greenlight (Reboot), Season 1, Max Original

July 14

La Narcosatanica, HBO

Time Zone (2023), Max Original

July 15

A Scent of Time (2023), Max Original

American Masters (2023)

July 16

90 Day Fiancé: UK, Season 1, Discovery

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, HGTV

July 17

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 1, Discovery

July 19

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 1, Discovery

July 20

Body in the Basement, Season 1, ID

Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia (2023), Max Original

My Magic Closet (Além do Guarda-Roupa) (2023), Max Original

July 21

La Unidad, Season 3

Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, Season 3, Magnolia Network

July 23

Unsellable Houses, Season 4, HGTV

July 24

The Golden Boy (2023), HBO Original

Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part One (2023)

July 25

Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home, Season 1, HGTV

July 26

After the Bite (2023), HBO Original

July 27

Harley Quinn, Season 4, Max Original

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 6, Max Original

Teenage Euthanasia, Season 2

July 28

Gotham Knights (2023)

How To with John Wilson, Season 3, HBO Original

Restored, Season 6, Magnolia Network

Superman & Lois, Season 3

July 29

August: Osage County (2013)

July 30

Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer, Max Original

Naked and Afraid: Castaways, Season 1, Discovery

July 31

Mother May I Murder?, Season 1, ID

Survive the Raft, Season 1, Discovery

