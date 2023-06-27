

TV Answer Man, I am in an annual subscription to Paramount Plus. When Showtime becomes part of Paramount Plus, will I have to pay more to get it or will it just become part of my plan until my subscription is over? — Shelley, Boston.

Shelley, Paramount+ today has merged with Showtime. That means that Showtime’s programming is now part of Paramount+’s Premium ads-free plan. However, it is not included in Paramount+’s Essential ads-included package.

Of course, every nice addition in the world of streaming comes with a price increase. The ads-free Paramount+ with Showtime plan for new customers is increasing from $9.99 a month to $11.99 a month while the ads-included plan rises from $4.99 a month to $5.99 a month, even though you don’t get Showtime. With the Essentials price hike, Paramount is clearly nudging people to upgrade to Premium.

But what if you are in an annual plan for Paramount+ Premium? One that doesn’t expire for several months? Do you now get Showtime included in your plan? And if so, do you have to pay the higher sub rate?

No, you will not be charged extra. You will get Showtime added to your Paramount+ lineup until your year sub is over. After it finishes, you will have to pay the new price if you want to keep Paramount+ with Showtime. There will be no option for a separate Paramount+ sub.

I’ve also received a few questions regarding whether you can use your Showtime sub credentials through a pay TV provider to watch Paramount+ with Showtime. Answer: No. If you subscribe to Showtime through your cable or satellite provider, you will have to stream Showtime on the Showtime app. You can’t watch it on Paramount+ without getting a separate subscription.

Paramount says the Showtime app will stay around at least until the end of the year.

Shelley, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

