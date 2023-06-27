

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I get Netflix’s basic $9.99 a month plan but I read that it’s going to be eliminated. Is that true? — Mark, Cincinnati.

Mark, Netflix has four plans in the United States: There’s an ads-included plan for $6.99 a month; an ads-free Basic package for $9.99 a month with 72op HD; a Standard plan with 1080p HD for $15.49 a month; and a Premium package with video up to 4K for $19.99 a month.

However, the streaming service recently eliminated the $9.99 a month Basic plan in Canada for new subscribers. If you have Basic, you can keep it in Canada but you can no longer subscribe to it if you don’t. Here’s a story from the Winnipeg Free Press which caught the change.

There’s no indication yet that Netflix plans to remove the Basic plan in the United States, but the odds are good if all goes well in Canada. Like other streamers, Netflix is experimenting with pricing and packages to find a formula that will maximize profits while minimizing customer disruption. The elimination of the Basic plan could encourage more people to get the $6.99 ads-included plan. While the fee is lower, Netflix could generate more revenue through advertising. Or perhaps more consumers opt for the $15.99 a month plan. Either way, it’s more money for Netflix.

If you have the Basic plan, and like it, I wouldn’t unsubscribe at this point. You might find that you won’t be able to resubscribe at some point in the near future.

Mark, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

