TV Answer Man, I like that Peacock is doing baseball games early in the morning. Do you know if the games will be in 4K and when do they start? — Fran, Raleigh, North Carolina.

Fran, the NBC-owned Peacock streaming service will offer 18 Major League Baseball games this season on Sunday mornings, starting with the May 8 matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The White Sox-Red Sox game from Fenway Park will be simulcast on NBC, which will mark the first MLB telecast on the network in more than two decades. The next 17 games will be exclusive to Peacock, meaning they won’t be available on any other service or channel, including NBC, MLB TV, MLB Extra Innings, or the teams’ regional sports channels.

All 18 Peacock games will be produced by NBC Sports. The first six Sunday morning games will be at 11:30 a.m. ET with the following 12 at noon ET.

But will the games be available in 4K, you ask? We asked NBC Sports yesterday.

“NBC Sports will not be producing MLB (on Peacock) in 4K,” the NBC Sports spokesperson told us.

So no 4K MLB in Peacock.

But what about other 4K programming on Peacock? When the streaming service launched in July 2020, a company spokesperson said 4K “is on the roadmap,” meaning it would come later. It’s now 21 months later and Peacock still hasn’t offered a single live or on-demand title in 4K.

Does that mean Peacock has given up on 4K?

A well-placed source told us yesterday that Peacock still plans to add 4K programming and it should begin “in the coming months.”

The TV Answer Man will continue to monitor this situation and report back here if anything significant changes.

Fran, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

