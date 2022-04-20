TV Answer Man, I am a former cable TV diehard, but I cut the cord over the winter. But I still want to watch the Yanks. Do you know of any way I can watch the Yankees without getting cable again? Freddie, Brooklyn.

Freddie, The Yes Network, the regional TV home of the New York Yankees, is available in the greater New York market on such traditional pay TV services as Optimum, Spectrum, DIRECTV and Verizon.

But what if you dropped your cable, telco or satellite service? Is there any way to keep watching the Yanks?

Yes for Yes!

The Yes Network is available in New York on DIRECTV Stream, the multi-channel live streaming service. But if you’re considering subscribing to DIRECTV Stream to watch the Yankees, take note that you will need a Choice plan or above to get the channel in your programming plan. DIRECTV Stream’s Choice package costs $89.99 a month, but the streamer is now running a special $10 off the first three months promotion which would bring the price down to $79.99 until July. (The promotion offer is scheduled to end on April 30.)

The other major streamers, Hulu Live, Sling TV, FuboTV and YouTube TV, do not carry the Yes Network.

There is one other way to watch the Yankees via streaming in the New York market. You could install a VPN on your streaming device and/or router which disguises your location. That would allow you to subscribe to MLB TV for $139.99 and watch your favorite home team in your market without blackouts. If that sounds ethically or legally sketchy, read our article on Major League Baseball’s latest position on VPNs and MLB.TV.

One more note: Amazon this season will offer 21 New York Yankees games exclusively in the New York market, meaning they won’t be available locally through the traditional pay TV providers or DIRECTV Stream. You will need a Prime subscription to watch those games, which begin Friday night with the Yankees’ game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Here’s the complete list of Amazon games:

Friday, April 22 vs. Cleveland Guardians – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 6 vs. Texas Rangers – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 13 vs. Chicago White Sox – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, May 20 vs. Chicago White Sox – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 27 @ Tampa Bay Rays – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, June 10 vs. Chicago Cubs – 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 24 vs. Houston Astros – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 1 vs. Cleveland Guardians – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 8 @ Boston Red Sox – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 15 vs. Boston Red Sox – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 22 @ Baltimore Orioles – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 29 vs. Kansas City Royals – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 5 @ St. Louis Cardinals – 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 16 vs. Tampa Bay Rays – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 19 vs. Toronto Blue Jays – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 23 vs. New York Mets – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 26 @ Oakland Athletics – 9:30 p.m.

Friday, September 9 vs. Tampa Bay Rays – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, September 16 @ Milwaukee Brewers – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, September 23 vs. Boston Red Sox – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, September 30 vs. Baltimore Orioles – 7:00 p.m.

Freddie, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

