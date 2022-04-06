DIRECTV Stream, the multi-channel, live streaming service, has extended its promotion offering $10 off for the first three months of service for new customers.

The deal, which began on March 10, was originally scheduled to end April 4, the final day of the March Madness college basketball tournament. But DIRECTV Stream has extended the promotion to April 30.

Returning customers who disconnected DIRECTV Stream within the previous 12 months are not eligible. But the $10 discount applies to all four DIRECTV Stream plans:

* Entertainment, which is now $59.99 a month for the first three months instead of $69.99;

* Choice, which is now $79.99 a month for the first three months instead of $89.99;

* Ultimate, which is now $94.99 a month for the first three months instead of $104.99;

* Premier, which is now $139.99 a month for the first three months instead of $149.99.

The regular prices will apply after the first three months unless the subscriber cancels prior to the end of the three-month term.

The $10 off extension is good news for sports fans, particularly those hoping to watch their home teams play in the final weeks of the NBA and NHL seasons and the opening of the MLB season. DIRECTV Stream carries more regional sports channels than any other live streamer, but the RSNs are only included in the Choice plan and above. But now, a cord-cutting sports fan can watch three months of DIRECTV Stream for $79.99 a month rather than paying the usual $89.99.

In addition to the Stream deal, YouTube TV is now offering a subscription price of $14.99 for the first month of service. That’s $50 off the regular base price of $64.99 a month. The deal also includes a 14-day free trial with the first month discount, which means you can get six weeks of service for $14.99.

This is not the first time that YouTube TV has made the 1-month $14.99 offer. The service ran a similar promotion last November.

The promotions by DIRECTV Stream and YouTube TV is more evidence that live streaming services are exploring creative ways to generate new subscribers in an increasingly competitive category.

