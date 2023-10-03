

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, are the baseball Wild Card games available in 4K? If so, which channels will have them? — Steve, Fairfax, Virginia.

Steve, the American League and National League Wild Card games begin today (October 3) with all games broadcast by Disney-owned networks (ESPN, ABC and ESPN2.) The best-of-three series starts with the 3:08 p.m. ET game one on ABC between the Texas Rangers at the Tampa Bay Rays. Then, at 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN will broadcast the Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins game. At 7:08 p.m. ET, ESPN2 will air the NL’s Arizona Diamondbacks-Milwaukee Brewers game, and at 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN is back with the Miami Marlins-Philadelphia Phillies contest.

Then on Wednesday (October 4), Texas plays Tampa Bay in game two on ABC at 3:08 p.m. ET; Toronto plays Minnesota at 4:38 p.m. ET on ESPN; Arizona faces Milwaukee in their game two at 7:08 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and Miami faces Philadelphia at 8:08 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Finally, on Thursday (October 5) in game three of each series, if necessary, Texas will play Tampa Bay at 3:08 p.m. ET on ABC; Toronto plays Minnesota at 4:38 p.m. ET on ESPN; Arizona plays Milwaukee at 7:08 p.m. ET on ESPN2; and Miami plays Philadelphia at 8:08 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Now to your question: Will the Wild Card games be available in 4K? Answer: No. Just high-def. However, we expect that Fox will offer some playoff games in 4K this season and we should have more on that in the coming days.

Steve, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

