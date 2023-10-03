

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman



YouTube TV, the multi-channel, live streaming service, and the home of the NFL Sunday Ticket, is now providing a three-week free trial for new customers. The streamer is also offering its first three months for $54.99 a month, an $18 a month discount. With the three-week free trial, that means you could get the first seven weeks of YouTube TV for $54.99. YouTube TV carries the Sunday Ticket for a base price of $349, but that rate requires a YouTube TV subscription. The three-week free trial and three-month discount could encourage some football fans to give the streamer a spin. (YouTube Primetime Channels also has the Sunday Ticket without need of a YouTube TV sub but the base price is $449.

The three-week free trial, and three-month discount, are only available for new users. Current and past subscribers are not eligible nor is anyone who previously participated in a YouTube TV free trial. YouTube TV, which has more than 100 live channels, will charge you the normal rate of $72.99 in month four if you don’t cancel prior to the end of the three-month promotion. In addition, you will be charged for your first month of service if you don’t cancel prior to the end of the three-week free trial.

Click here to learn more about the three-week free trial and the three-month discount offer at YouTube TV. YouTube TV is also bundling three months of the $15.99 Max plan with every NFL Sunday Ticket subscription now.

