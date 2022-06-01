NESN, the TV home of the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins, today is launching a digital service that allows fans in the Boston market to subscribe directly to the channel’s live games and other programming without an additional pay TV subscription.

However, the service, called NESN 360, will cost $29.99 a month after a first month cost of $1. An annual subscription will cost $329.99 but will include eight tickets to a 2022 Red Sox game of your choosing.

Subscribers will be able to watch the digital service on computers, iOS and Android devices, Apple TV and Roku. In addition, NESN viewers on traditional pay TV services such as cable or satellite will be able to access NESN 360 by using their pay TV user name and password.

“NESN 360 is the latest iteration in NESN’s long history of innovation and providing fans with the best sports viewing experience,” Sean McGrail, NESN’s president and CEO, said in a press release. “We believe the direct subscription option will build on NESN’s reach in the region, and will be an excellent complement to the existing, valuable partnerships we have with TV providers to bring NESN to all homes in New England.”

NESN is the first regional sports network that will offer its live games directly to the consumer without a traditional pay TV subscription. Sinclair, which owns the 19 Bally Sports regional sports networks, plans to launch an in-market direct-to-consumer app next month for five MLB teams. Marquee Sports, the TV home of the Chicago Cubs, has also hinted it will provide a cord-cutter app next year.

NESN 360 will also include select on-demand Red Sox and Bruins games and other programming such as highlights. NESN said a 4K feed is expected later in the year.

The channel now provides Red Sox home games in 4K on participating providers.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

