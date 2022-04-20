DIRECTV is expected to add NESN’s 4K channel (and its home Boston Red Sox and Bruins games) as early as today, a source close to the situation tells the TV Answer Man.

The addition will give NESN 4K two providers. Verizon added the 4K feed of the regional sports channel last week.

NESN’s long anticipated 4K broadcasts of Boston Red Sox home games began last Friday (April 15) with the team’s 2022 home opener against the Minnesota Twins.

The regional sports channel has been promising 4K coverage of the Sox at home (and Bruins) for more than a year after unveiling a new 4K-enabled studio. However, until this Red Sox season, no pay TV provider would step up to the plate to show the games in 4K. Verizon was the first TV service to show a Red Sox game in 4K. (The 4K games are only available on Verizon in 4K in the Boston market.)

DIRECTV was expected last week to add the NESN 4K channel in the Boston market as well and even listed it a few times in its on-screen guide. However, the satcaster removed the listings and has not shown the NESN games in 4K yet.

However, DIRECTV will likely be ready to show tonight’s Blue Jays-Red Sox game in 4K, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on NESN.

FuboTV, the live streaming service that carries NESN and offers 4K programming, tells the TV Answer Man that it has no plans for a NESN 4K announcement at this time. And Comcast told us a few weeks ago that it was not planning to provide NESN in 4K.

