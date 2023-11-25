By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former Sony employee. Author of TV Dot Com.

TV Answer Man, I keep hearing about HDR and 4K and that HDR helps make the 4K picture better. Can you explain why? — Frank, town withheld.

What Is HDR?

Frank, HDR (High Dynamic Range) is a technology designed to expand the range of color and contrast in an image, which enables greater detail and depth. When a 4K picture includes HDR, it can also display enhanced contrast and brightness levels, allowing for a more visually stunning and realistic image. The increased contrast allows for greater details in both shadowed and well-lit areas, resulting in a more immersive and engaging viewing experience. The subtle nuances and intricate details that would otherwise be lost in the shadows or blown out in the highlights become visible, adding a new level of depth to the picture.

HDR Provides More Accurate Colors

HDR also revolutionizes color reproduction. By expanding the color gamut and delivering a wider range of hues, shades, and tones, HDR brings content to life with vibrant and accurate colors. This expanded palette allows for a more realistic representation of the original scene, enabling viewers to experience the full intensity and subtlety of colors in a way that was not previously possible. From the deep blues of an ocean sunset to the rich reds of a vibrant autumn landscape, HDR ensures that every color is rendered with stunning precision and fidelity.

HDR Brings Out the Details!

The increased dynamic range of HDR technology preserves intricate details and subtle gradations that would otherwise be lost in standard displays. With HDR, you can appreciate the delicate textures, intricate patterns, and fine details that add depth and realism to a scene. Whether it’s the fine lines of an actor’s face, the texture of a fabric, or the delicate play of light and shadow, HDR ensures that no detail goes unnoticed, enhancing the overall visual experience.

Looking for a 4K broadcast that comes with HDR? Check out Fox and Peacock’s 4K HDR broadcasts of college football and basketball.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.



