DIRECTV Stream, the multi-channel, live streaming service owned by DIRECTV, will begin offering local PBS affiliate stations later this year, the companies announced.

PBS and DIRECTV said the stations will be added over the next few months with all of them available sometime in 2022. This will include the station’s live feed as well as a free Video on Demand library.

“Entertainment is personal and should serve every member of the household, which is why we’re partnering with PBS to deliver DIRECTV STREAM customers more choice, more control and a more convenient way to access the content they care about most,” said Rob Thun, DIRECTV’s chief content officer.

“As viewer habits continue to evolve, PBS remains committed to making our award-winning, national and local content available to all Americans across as many platforms as possible. This partnership will allow PBS and our member stations to expand our digital footprint and reach more viewers with content that inspires, educates and entertains,” added Ira Rubenstein, PBS’ chief digital and marketing officer.

The announcement comes after DIRECTV Stream added PBS Kids last month.

The companies did not say if the local PBS station will be available in all DIRECTV Stream packages, which begin at $69.99 a month. But other local channels, such as ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC affiliates, are available in the $69.99 a month plan so it’s likely that PBS will be as well.

DIRECTV Stream will be the second major live streamer to offer the local PBS stations. YouTube TV added 100 PBS locals in September 2019.

— Phillip Swann

