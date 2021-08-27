Netflix next month (September 2021) plans to add 114 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 69 originals.
The new titles will include season six (and series finale) of Lucifer, the Netflix original series about a detective-assisting Devil on Earth (Tom Ellis); Kate, a Netflix original action film starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead as an assassin who discovers she only has 24 hours to live after being poisoned; Worth, a Netflix original drama (based on real-life) starring Michael Keaton as an attorney who’s charged with assessing a financial value to the victims of 9/11; and On the Verge, a Netflix original drama/comedy series chronicling the travails of being female in your 40s. Julie Delpy, who created the series, stars with Elizabeth Shue, Alexia Landeau and Sarah Jones,
Also notable in September: All eight seasons of the 1990s teen series, Saved By the Bell; Do the Right Thing, Spike Lee’s 1989 masterpiece about a hot summer day in race-torn Brooklyn; and Jaws, the 1975 big fish thriller from director Steven Spielberg.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in September 2021 to Nertflix:
September 1
A Cinderella Story
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Barbie Big City Big Dreams
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
The Blue Lagoon (1980)
Chappie
Clear and Present Danger
Cliffhanger
Cold Mountain
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dear John
Do the Right Thing
Freedom Writers
Green Lantern
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
How to Be a Cowboy (Netflix Original)
The Interview
Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
Labyrinth
Letters to Juliet
Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
Mars Attacks!
Marshall
Mystery Men
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Once Upon a Time in America
Open Season 2
Rhyme & Reason
School of Rock
Tears of the Sun
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (Netflix Original Series)
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
September 2
Afterlife of the Party — Netflix Film
Final Account
Q-Force — Netflix Original Series
September 3
Dive Club — Netflix Family
Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 — Netflix Original Series
Sharkdog — Netflix Family
Worth — Netflix Film
September 6
Countdown: Inspiration 4 Mission to Space — Netflix Documentary (Episodes 1 and 2)
September 7
Kid Cosmic: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Octonauts: Above & Beyond — Netflix Family
On the Verge — Netflix Original Series
Untold: Breaking Point — Netflix Documentary
September 8
The Circle: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series (New episodes weekly)
Into the Night: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
JJ+E — Netflix Film
September 9
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — Netflix Documentary
The Women and the Murderer — Netflix Documentary
September 10
Firedrake the Silver Dragon — Netflix Family
Kate — Netflix Film
Lucifer: The Final Season — Netflix Original Series
Metal Shop Masters — Netflix Original Series
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series — Netflix Family
Prey — Netflix Film
Yowamushi Pedal
Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road
September 13
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — Netflix Documentary Series (New episodes)
September 14
A StoryBots Space Adventure — Netflix Family
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 — Netflix Original Series
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
You vs. Wild: Out Cold — Netflix Family
September 15
Nailed It!: Season 6 — Netflix Original Series
Nightbooks — Netflix Film
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
Schumacher — Netflix Documentary
Too Hot To Handle Latino — Netflix Original Series (New episodes weekly)
September 16
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — Netflix Family
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
My Heroes Were Cowboys — Netflix Documentary
September 17
Ankahi Kahaniya — Netflix Film
Chicago Party Aunt — Netflix Original Series
The Father Who Moves Mountains — Netflix Film
Sex Education: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series
Squid Game — Netflix Original Series
The Stronghold — Netflix Film
September 19
Dark Skies
September 20
Grown Ups
September 21
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel — Netflix Family
Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
September 22
Confessions of an Invisible Girl — Netflix Film
Dear White People: Volume 4 — Netflix Original Series
Intrusion — Netflix Film
Jaguar — Netflix Original Series
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan — Netflix Documentary
September 23
Je Suis Karl — Netflix Film
September 24
Blood & Water: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
Ganglands (Braqueurs) — Netflix Original Series
Jailbirds New Orleans — Netflix Original Series
Midnight Mass — Netflix Original Series
My Little Pony: A New Generation — Netflix Family
The Starling — Netflix Film
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia — Netflix Documentary
September 28
Ada Twist, Scientist — Netflix Family
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! — Netflix Comedy Special
September 29
The Chestnut Man — Netflix Original Series
Friendzone — Netflix Film
MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 — Netflix Original Series
No One Gets Out Alive — Netflix Film
Polly Pocket: Season 3 Part 1
Sounds Like Love — Netflix Film
September 30
Love 101: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
Luna Park — Netflix Original Series
The Phantom
Dates To Be Announced:
Baki Hanma — Netflix Anime
Bangkok Breaking — Netflix Original Series
Crime Stories: India Detectives — Netflix Documentary
Kota Factory: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
