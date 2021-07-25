Dish on Friday signed a new carriage agreement with Capitol Broadcasting which returned two North Carolina network affiliates and an independent channel to the satcaster’s lineup after a seven-month dispute.

The stations are WRAL-TV (NBC affiliate in Raleigh), WRAZ-TV (Fox affiliate in Raleigh) and WILM-TV, Channel 10, an independent channel in Wilmington, N.C. The new pact means that Dish subscribers in the Raleigh market will be able to watch WRAL/NBC’s coverage of the 2021 Summer Olympics, which began July 23 and runs through August 8.

“Exciting news to share with WRAL and FOX 50 viewers impacted by the DISH outage: We are happy to report that both WRAL (NBC) and FOX 50 (WRAZ/FOX) have now been restored to DISH in a multi-year agreement,” WRAL-TV states at its web site.

The Dish-Capitol carriage dispute began on December 29, 2020 when the old agreement between the two companies expired. They were fighting over how much Dish should pay Capitol to carry its signals. No terms in the new agreement were released.

Joel Davis, the general manager of WRAL, tells the Raleigh News-Observer that the Olympics games “helped get both sides motivated” to reach a new agreement.

Dish has not issued a press statement on the new pact. But at its web site, Dish says: “We are pleased to announce that DISH and Capitol Broadcasting have reached a multi-year agreement and your local channel(s) have been restored. Thank you for your patience and support.”

