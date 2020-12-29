Dish lost two North Carolina TV stations tonight due to a carriage dispute with their owner, Capitol Broadcasting.

The stations, WRAL-TV (NBC affiliate in Raleigh) and WRAZ-TV (Fox affiliate in Raleigh), posted a notice at their web sites saying their signals were removed from the satcaster’s lineup.

“The agreement that permits DISH to carry WRAL-TV and FOX 50 (WRAZ) expired on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at 5 p.m. We are continuing to negotiate with DISH in an attempt to reach a fair new agreement. You deserve to get the NBC, FOX and local news programming that you pay them for. Call DISH customer service at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them to return WRAL and FOX 50 on their pay-TV service,” the notice reads.

The companies are fighting over how much Dish should pay Capitol to carry its signals. Dish tonight issued a statement at its web site that said Capitol rejected its “fair offer” to continue carrying the stations.

“We have been working hard to get a fair deal, but unfortunately Capitol Broadcasting made the decision to remove their channels. We made a fair offer to keep their channels up, but they rejected it. We also offered to extend the current contract so viewers would not be impacted, but Capitol Broadcasting refused this as well,” the Dish statement reads.

Dish is now missing 60 channels in eight separate carriage disputes. The satcaster this month settled two other fee fights, one with Nexstar and the other with Cox Media/Apollo.

On social media sites, Dish subscribers in Raleigh are already asking why their Fox and NBC stations are gone.

“Thanks for reaching out to us; we know this is impacting you. We have been working hard to get a fair deal done, but unfortunately Capitol Broadcasting made the decision to remove their channels. We made a fair offer to keep the channel up, but they rejected it,” Dish’s Twitter customer service team said tonight.

