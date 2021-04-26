A week ago, I penned an article on what steps the ‘new’ DIRECTV could take to succeed in an increasingly competitive pay TV environment. (DIRECTV later this year is scheduled to become a separate company with AT&T retaining 70 percent and private equity firm, TPG, assuming 30 percent.) My recommendations included adding more 4K and sports channels, keeping a slice of the Sunday Ticket after the 2022 season, and fortifying its customer service effort.

To no surprise, the story prompted an outpouring of comments from DIRECTV subscribers, many of whom offered their own suggestions on how the satellite TV service can succeed in the coming years. The new DIRECTV executive team, when it’s assembled later this year, might want to take note that improved customer service was cited more than any other wish for the future.

Below are the highlights of approximately 50 comments we have received since the article was published. (Note: Punctuation and spelling has not been changed to maintain accuracy.)

“They need to move the customer service back to the United States. It is very hard to understand the overseas customer service representatives.” — name withheld.

“Agree – one cannot understand most of what customer service from the Phillipines (sic) is saying. Also DTV must stop repeating line after line of content on the schedule which just repeats the prior line or lines, stuffing their schedule with useless titles just to fill the space!!!” — Richard Beaudry.

“I’ve had both dish & currently DirecTv for many years, was very happy till ATT came along, ZERO CUSTOMER SERVICE! If they go back to what they had before ATT I’ll think about staying but as of now I’m always looking for another option.” — George

“I have three words that can save Directv: Al a carte.” — Timothy Clark.

“Best case, Hire Phillip (Swann) to run DirecTV.” — Thom R.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com.

— Phillip Swann

