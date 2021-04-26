HBO Max this week (April 25-May 1) plans to add 78 new TV shows and movies to its lineup, including the home premiere of one of 2020’s most controversial movies.

The new titles will include Tenet, the 2020 sci-fi thriller from director Chris Nolan which stars John David Washington as a secret agent who learns to manipulate time during his mission to stop a global attack. The film was either loved or hated by the critics (and many theater goers) due to its complicated although intriguing plotline. And as is usually the case with Nolan, Tenet is also a feast for the eyes.

“A visually dazzling puzzle for film lovers to unlock, Tenet serves up all the cerebral spectacle audiences expect from a Christopher Nolan production,” states Rottentomatoes.com, which gives the movie a score of 70.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to HBO Max. (Titles with HBO in parenthesis are available on the pay TV HBO as well.)

Monday, April 26:

The Artist, 2011



Thursday, April 29:

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1D

Saturday, May 1

17 Again, 2009

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)

Anaconda, 1997

Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)

Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)

Barry Lyndon, 1975

Black Hawk Down, 2001

The Cable Guy, 1996

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

Cursed, 2005 (HBO)

Daddy Day Care, 2003

Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)

Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Dirty Dozen, 1967

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)

Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)

Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)

Free Willy, 1993

Frida, 2002 (HBO)

Generation Por Que? (HBO)

God’s Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)

Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)

Happy Feet Two, 2011

Happy Feet, 2006

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)

Hercules, 1983 (HBO)

Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)

Igor, 2008 (HBO)

Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)

The Interview, 2014

Jackie Brown, 1997

Kansas, 1988 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

Menace II Society, 1993

Michael, 1996 (HBO)

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)

Muriel’s Wedding, 1995 (HBO)

My Baby’s Daddy, 2004 (HBO)

Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)

Norbit, 2007 (HBO)

Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa) (HBO)

Precious, 2009 (HBO)

Rabid, 1977 (HBO)

Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)

Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)

Rudy, 1993

Rush Hour 2, 2001

Rush Hour 3, 2007

Rush Hour, 1998

Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)

Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)

Senseless, 1998 (HBO)

Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)

Serpico, 1974 (HBO)

Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)

Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)

Tenet, 2020 (HBO)

The Debt, 2010 (HBO)

The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)

The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)

The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)

The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)

The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)

The Wings Of The Dove, 1997 (HBO)

The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987 (HBO)

Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)

Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012

Varsity Blues, 1999 (HBO)

Welcome To Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)

Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)

Phillip Swann

