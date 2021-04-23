HBO Max next month (May 2021) plans to add 108 new TV shows and movies to its lineup, including some much-anticipated premieres and season finales, plus another same-day theatrical release. from Warner Bros.
The new titles will include Those Who Wish Me Dead, a new Warner Bros. dramatic film starring Angelina Jolie as a firefighter who must rescue a traumatized 12-year-old boy who’s also being hunted by assassins because he witnessed a murder. The movie, which will be released in theaters on the same day as its HBO Max debut, co-stars Nicholas Hoult, Tyler Perry and Jon Bernthal.
Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!
Also notable in May: The series finale of Mare of Easttown, the HBO original series starring Kate Winslet as a dysfunctional detective investigating a murder in a small Pennsylvania town; the part one finale of The Nevers, a HBO original sci-fi series about a group of Victorian women in 19th Century England who possess special powers to fight religious repression; Tenet, the 2020 sci-fi action film directed by Christopher Nolan; and Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to the 2017 hit starring Gal Gadot. (Wonder Woman 1984 first premiered on HBO Max on Christmas Day, but was pulled after 31 days because it was a ‘same-day’ theatrical premiere as well.)
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in May 2021 to HBO Max:
May 1
17 Again, 2009
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)
Anaconda, 1997
Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)
Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)
Barry Lyndon, 1975
Black Hawk Down, 2001
The Cable Guy, 1996
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
Cursed, 2005 (HBO)
Daddy Day Care, 2003
Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)
Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Dirty Dozen, 1967
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)
Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)
Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)
Free Willy, 1993
Frida, 2002 (HBO)
Generation Por Que? (HBO)
God’s Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)
Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)
Happy Feet Two, 2011
Happy Feet, 2006
Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)
Hercules, 1983 (HBO)
Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)
Igor, 2008 (HBO)
Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)
The Interview, 2014
Jackie Brown, 1997
Kansas, 1988 (HBO)
Magic Mike, 2012
Menace II Society, 1993
Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!
Michael, 1996 (HBO)
Mortal Kombat, 1995
Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)
Muriel’s Wedding, 1995 (HBO)
My Baby’s Daddy, 2004 (HBO)
Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)
Norbit, 2007 (HBO)
Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa) (HBO)
Precious, 2009 (HBO)
Rabid, 1977 (HBO)
Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)
Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)
Rudy, 1993
Rush Hour 2, 2001
Rush Hour 3, 2007
Rush Hour, 1998
Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)
Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)
Senseless, 1998 (HBO)
Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)
Serpico, 1974 (HBO)
Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)
Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)
Tenet, 2020 (HBO)
The Debt, 2010 (HBO)
The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)
The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)
The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)
The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)
The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)
The Wings Of The Dove, 1997 (HBO)
The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987 (HBO)
Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)
Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012
Varsity Blues, 1999 (HBO)
Welcome To Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)
Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)
May 2
Uri and Ella, season one
May 3
300: Rise of an Empire, 2014
Pray, Obey, Kill, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)
May 6
Hunger, 2008
Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949
That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Series Premiere
West Side Story (TCM CFF Opening Night), 1961
Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!
May 7
La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa’s Wedding) (HBO)
May 8
Greenland, 2020 (HBO)
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2
May 9
Axios (HBO)
May 10
Jujutsu Kaisen – Season 1, (Subtitled, Episodes 13-24) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Race for the White House, Season 2
The Crime of the Century, Two Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)
May 13
Hacks, Max Original Series Premiere
Wonder Woman 1984, 2020 (HBO)
May 14
Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021
May 15
The Personal History Of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)
The Nevers, Part 1 Finale (HBO)
May 19
Apple & Onion, Season 2A
May 20
Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Together Again, Max Original
The Big Shot with Bethenny, Max Original Season Finale
Ellen’s Next Great Designer, Max Original Season Finale
Territorio (Aka Close Quarters) (HBO)
This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Season 7
May 23
In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
May 25
Cinderella Man, 2005 (HBO)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
May 26
Curious George, 2006 (HBO)
May 28
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
May 30
Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann