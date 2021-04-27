Netflix this week (April 25-May 1) plans to add 52 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 10 originals.

The new titles will include Things Heard & Seen, a Netflix original thriller film starring Amanda Seyfried as an artist who begins uncovering startling secrets about her husband (James Norton) after they leave Manhattan for a country home; The Mitchells vs The Machines, a Netflix original animated film about a father (voice of Danny McBride) who plans a family road trip to reconnect with his phone-addicted daughter (Abbi Jacobson), and survive a robot uprising at the same time; Pet Stars, a Netflix original reality series chronicling a talent agency whose only clients are animals; and season four of Go! Go! Cory Carson, a Netflix original animated children’s series about a friendly orange car.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Also notable this week: The Back to the Future trilogy starring Michael J. Fox; and Scarface, the brilliant 1983 drama starring Al Pacino as a Cuban refugee who discovers crime does pay, and exceeding well, in coke-fueled 1980s Miami.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix:

Tuesday, April 27

August: Osage County

Battle of Los Angeles

Fatma (Netflix Original)

Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Wednesday, April 28

Sexify (Netflix Original)

Headspace Guide to Sleep (Netflix Original)

Thursday, April 29

Things Heard & Seen (Netflix Original)

Yasuke (Netflix Original)

Friday, April 30

The Innocent (Netflix Original)

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (Netflix Original)

Pet Stars (Netflix Original)

The Unremarkable Juanquini Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Disciple, Netflix Original

Saturday, May 1

Aliens Stole My Body (2020)

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Barney and Friends: Season 13

Barney and Friends: Season 14

Best of the Best (1989)

Dead Again in Tombstone (2017)

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Due Date (2010)

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Green Zone (2010)

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)

JT LeRoy (2019)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Mystic River (2003)

Never Back Down (2008)

Notting Hill (1999)

Open Season (2006)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

S.M.A.R.T Chase (2017)

Scarface (1983)

Sitting in Limbo (2020)

Stargate (1994)

State of Play (2009)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)

The Lovely Bones (2009)

The Pelican Brief (1993)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Under Siege (1992)

Waist Deep (2006)

Your Highness (2011)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

Zombieland (2009)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

