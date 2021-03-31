FuboTV, the multi-channel live streaming service, has announced that it has signed an agreement to carry the Marquee Sports Network, the TV home of the Chicago Cubs.

The streamer said the channel will be added “in the coming weeks.” However, there is still no news regarding FuboTV’s carriage dispute with Sinclair Broadcasting which has left it without the latter’s 21 regional sports networks since January 2020. (The RSNs were officially renamed Bally Sports today.)

When it’s added, Marquee will be available to FuboTV subscribers in the channel’s regional territory which includes the Chicago area and surrounding regions, including Indianapolis, South Bend and Des Moines.

“We are thrilled to have fuboTV offering Marquee Sports Network to Cubs fans. fuboTV has prioritized live sports and we look forward to them carrying Cubs baseball all season long,” Marquee Sports Network General Manager Mike McCarthy said in a statement.

“As we kick off the hotly anticipated 2021 baseball season, FuboTV is thrilled to bring consumers Marquee Sports Network’s extensive coverage of the Chicago Cubs,” added Ben Grad, FuboTV’s senior vice president for content strategy and acquisition. “The addition of Marquee Sports Network to our leading sports, news and entertainment portfolio makes fuboTV a great streaming choice for Cubs fans, as well as other Chicagoans looking to cut the cord.”

FuboTV, which reported having around 550,000 subscribers at the end of 2020, plans to offer a sports gambling feature with its service in states where it’s legal. The streamer says the addition of Marquee will help that effort in the Midwest.

“Our Fubo Gaming subsidiary is headquartered in Chicago, and the Midwest market, particularly Indiana and Iowa where we recently closed market access agreements, will be a key cluster for our gaming strategy in the future,” said FuboTV CEO David Gandler.

FuboTV’s programming packages start at $64.99 a month, but the regional sports fee in the Chicago market is $6 a month.

— Phillip Swann

