This weekend may mark the return of daylight saving time, which means we will lose an hour. But you will still have plenty of time to watch some of the new movie releases coming from Friday through Sunday on the top streaming services.

The new films coming this weekend to Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Disney+ include:

* Yes Day, a Netflix original comedy film starring Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez as parents who discovery the folly of letting their kids decide what to do.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

* Audrey, a 2020 documentary (on Netflix) about the legendary screen actress Audrey Hepburn whose humanitarian work nearly eclipsed her extraordinary film roles. The 90-minute film is now scoring a 76 at Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews. Jade Budowski of The Decider writes that Audrey is “pleasant and engaging viewing, especially for lovers of film history and Hollywood.”

* Speed, the sensational 1994 drama (on HBO Max) starring Keanu Reeves as a LA cop who must save a busload of people from a bomb planted by an deliciously evil Dennis Hopper. Sandra Bullock plays a passenger who hesitantly takes the wheel (and Keanu’s heart) when the bus driver has a heart attack. Pop quiz, hotshot. Are you going to watch it?

* kid 90, a Hulu original documentary film featuring Soleil Moon Frye and her home movies as a teen star (Punky Brewster) in the 1990s.

* Honest Thief, a 2020 drama (on Amazon Prime) starring Liam Neeson as a bank robber who’s framed for a murder by the FBI, forcing him to go on the run.

* Own the Room, a documentary (on Disney+) about five students from across the globe who compete for a $100,000 grand prize in a science fair.

Here is the complete list of new movies coming this weekend to the top streaming services:

Netflix

Friday, March 12

Paper Lives (Netflix Original)

Yes Day (Netflix Original)

Sunday, March 14

Audrey (2020)

HBO Max

Friday, March 12

Nuestras Madres (AKA Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)

Saturday, March 13

Speed, 1994 (HBO)

Hulu

Friday, March 12

kid 90: Documentary Premiere, Hulu original

Farewell Amor (2020)

Sunday, March 14

Buddy Games (2019)

Amazon Prime

Friday, March 12

Honest Thief (2020)

Disney+

Friday, March 12

Own the Room

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

