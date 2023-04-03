

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man,@tvanswerman

Netflix over the weekend added 39 new movies to its streaming lineup. Here are the six best bets, in my humble opinion:

* American Hustle, David O. Russell’s brilliant 2013 comedy-drama based on the real-life FBI Abscam sting operation in the 1970s. Christian Bale and Amy Adams star as two con artists who are forced by an FBI agent (Bradley Cooper) to help the agency set up corrupt politicians, including the mayor of Camden, New Jersey, played by Jeremy Renner. The film is a dazzling display of human folly and Russell has never been better. The great cast also includes Jennifer Lawrence, Jack Huston and Robert DeNiro.

* The Birds, Alfred Hitchcock’s masterful 1963 thriller starring Tippi Hedren as a wealthy socialite whose mere presence in a small San Francisco area town seems to trigger an invasion of flesh-eating birds. This is Hitchcock at his peak as he turns a bizarre premise into a believable and frightening journey.

* The Bourne Trilogy (The Bourne Identity, 2002, The Bourne Supremacy, 2004, and The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007) starring Matt Damon as an intelligence agent who seeks vengeance on his former government handlers for a myriad of misdeeds. Great action and stylish direction from Doug Liman (first two), and Paul Greengrass (the third).

* Inception, the 2010 mind-bending sci-fi drama from director Chris Nolan which stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a thief who steals information by entering another’s mind. Great movie, but if you’re not a chess player, prepared to get lost in the plot a few times.

* Inside Man, the entertaining 2006 drama (directed by Spike Lee) starring Denzel Washington as a troubled New York detective assigned to investigate a bank robbery that turns into a kidnapping. Denzel is deliciously playful as the cop and Clive Owen is perfect as the chief thief. But the supporting cast is also overflowing with memorable performances including Jodie Foster as a New York political fixer and Christopher Plummer as a bank executive with a mysterious past.

* Psycho, the iconic 1960 drama from Hitchcock starring Anthony Perkins as an isolated motel clerk with Mommy issues. Still scary today.

Honorable mentions go to Marnie, Friday Night Lights, and 28 Days.

Here is the complete list of movies just added to Netflix:

28 Days

A League of Their Own

American Hustle

Battleship

The Birds

Born on the Fourth of July

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Charlie Wilson’s War

Conan the Destroyer

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Friday Night Lights

Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

Hoarders: Season 12

Hotel Transylvania

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

How to Train Your Dragon

I, Frankenstein

Inception

Inside Man

The Land Before Time (1988)

Marnie

Matilda (1996)

The Negotiator

Not Another Teen Movie

Psycho (1960)

Puss in Boots

Shark Tale

Shrek Forever After

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain

Zombieland

Weathering (Netflix Film)

