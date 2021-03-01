Orby TV, the low-cost satellite TV alternative to Dish and DIRECTV, early this morning posted a message on its web site saying it’s gone out of business.
“We are sorry to announce that Orby TV has closed its doors, and the Orby TV service has ended. It was an honor to serve you,” the message reads.
The Orby notice states that subscribers can get a “special offer” from Dish to switch.
“To provide you with an affordable satellite TV option going forward, we have coordinated with DISH on a special offer for Orby TV customers. This includes a monthly DISH programming package for $52.99 (includes first receiver) and cost to switch as low as $100. For more information about this limited time offer, please call DISH at 844-268-3304 and mention the offer code ORBY or visit dish.com/orby.”
The closing comes after an odd two-week period during which Orby removed all its content from its web site as well as social media sites without an explanation. The site only included a single line saying the satcaster was no longer doing customer activations, although service continued for existing customers.
The abrupt move left many subscribers anxious because company officials did not respond to inquiries from customers or the media.
Then last week, again without explanation, the satellite TV service returned the content to its site, prompting some customers to believe that the earlier content removal was a glitch. But Orby’s status was still uncertain because it appeared the site was not set up to take new orders. And today, Orby made it official with the new notice saying that it was closing its doors.
The TV Answer Man has been unable to reach Michael Thornton, Orby’s CEO, and a former Starz and DIRECTV executive, who started the company in 2019. When we called a Beverly Hills, California phone number listed for Orby at various business web sites, the person answering said it was a private residence which had nothing to do with Orby.
Orby TV, which has been available in every state but Alaska and Hawaii, started in 2019 as a response to the escalating cost of cable and satellite television. Orby’s monthly cost was $40 for its base package, which is considerably less than DIRECTV and Dish.
Like DIRECTV and Dish, Orby delivered signals to your home via a small satellite dish and receiver, which could be purchased at Best Buy and other retail outlets.
That “special offer” doesn’t include locals!
So, now all I have is an OTA antennae that I paid all that money for? I’ve only had the service for 3 months and loved it. But now I’m back to nothing, actually less than nothing since I spent money for a DVR, two receivers, and professional installation for an OTA antennae that can be picked up for $30.
I suspect that it was starting to hit ATT and Dish in the pocket book since most of my neighbors were switched or switching to Orby and somehow I believe Dish must have made an offer they couldn’t afford to pass on and bought them out. The fact they gave us no warning of the impending shutdown makes me far more upset. I’m sure more information will leak out in the future, and I’m switching to internet streaming TV with T-Mobile now they are offering high speed unlimited internet at a great price.
Consumer gets screwed again what else is new
Can you watch T-Mobile on your “REGULAR TV” ??
and does it offer Local Stations ?
How much does it cost ?
Have had Orby TV for almost 2 years and outside of initial setup I was pleased with the channels and cost. I understand that sometimes a business doesn’t last but would have liked for them to give the option to unlock the DVR receiver so at least I would have the ability to record OTA channels. I cut the cord to DirectTV or Comcast and will NOT be going back to them or anyone like them. I can only hope someone else will buy Orby TV assets and start new service similar to Orby TV but better manage it so it is successful. Until then I am staying with OTA channels because the other options is a waste of money with poor customer service. I know people that would have signed up for Orby TV if they would of had ESPN or at least on add on for ESPN. That was the only reason most people I knew would not go to Orby TV.
I think the DVR is still working, at least mine seems to be.
My DVR is also still working. I hope it stays that way. At least it will not be a complete waste of money. Only had the spice about 6 months.
Not sure but I think the channel guide works (at least for a time) but not sure the recording option works.
So sad. I loved Orby. I don’t watch sports anyway, and it had all my favorite channels. I could see where they probably should have had a sports option for others, but for me it was perfect. I agree with others here that I won’t be going to dish or direct . For rural areas with insufficient internet, Orby was perfect.
I had Orby TV & was pleased with the service & price fit into my budget. I am on a fixed income I mainly had it for my grandchildren. The other cable companies are too costly & I don’t have a smart TV to stream. So back to nothing so disappointed.
Since virtually every home now has high speed internet access, i fail to understand why dish companies still exist.
I can get everything online that you can get on a dish and most are free.
There are still a lot of rural areas that do not have high speed internet. There are others that have no need for internet and do not have it. Orby TV was perfect for someone who does not have or need internet. For some streaming services you pay for the service but have to also pay for the internet which in itself can be costly.
I also am upset with the way it was handled. I just got everything in September. Thank goodness I got a 100 dollar special for installation and not the two hundred and fifty dollars some people paid. I never had an issue with Orby and would have kept it for years. Wish company had informed us what was going on or raised package price to stay in business. I don’t have internet at all but might have to give in to technology. A sad day for me.