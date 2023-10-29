

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

More than 30 years of experience covering TV technology.

YouTube, which has enjoyed a relatively error-free first seven weeks of the NFL Sunday Ticket, is experiencing widespread technical difficulties with the football package today. Shortly after kickoff, numerous fans took to social media to express their frustration, saying they could not tune to certain games without getting a blank screen or a spinning circle. The TV Answer Man had the same problem. As of 1;15 p.m. ET, there is no word from YouTube on why the problem is occurring or when it will be resolved.

The TV Answer Man will update this article if we get more information.

Update, 1:59 p.m. ET – YouTube acknowledges there’s a technical problem with the Sunday Ticket today:

If you’re experiencing buffering issues on YouTube our team is aware and working on a fix. YouTube TV or NFL Sunday Ticket may also be impacted. we’ll follow-up here once this has been resolved. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 29, 2023

Here are some of the comments today from angry Ticket customers:

What’s with all the buffering issues today on @YouTube #SundayTicket??? Have plenty of bandwidth on Speedtest. Can’t even load a multiview… — Chris DeAngelis (@C_DeAngelis) October 29, 2023

@YouTube sunday ticket is so awful. how is it possible you made it worse? loving this stream buffering circa 2011. — Muzbot (@Muzbot14) October 29, 2023

@YouTubeTV @NFL Let’s move Sunday ticket to a streaming platform, where others (like prime) have had major issues in the past. Great idea!!!! — Kyle (@KyleTighe2) October 29, 2023

Sunday ticket pissing me off . I just want to watch the game . — Anfernee (@I_nell_ya) October 29, 2023

Imma need YouTube to work properly seeing how expensive Sunday ticket is…. — Ivan Ooze (@MindofKBR_0133) October 29, 2023

@YouTubeTV you should be embarrassed by the shitty quality on. Nfl Sunday Ticket. — Tyler Sherman (@TheRealKehoe) October 29, 2023

DIRECTV to YouTube Sunday Ticket pic.twitter.com/01iNdz5GXy — Roll Pats! (@RollPats) October 29, 2023

YouTube has finally responded to some angry complaints, but it likely won’t make people very happy:

we won’t be offering refunds for NFL Sunday Ticket, but you can always let us know if you’re experiencing issues with your subscription. we’re here to help — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 29, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...