By Phillip Swann
The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman
More than 30 years of experience covering TV technology.

YouTube, which has enjoyed a relatively error-free first seven weeks of the NFL Sunday Ticket, is experiencing widespread technical difficulties with the football package today. Shortly after kickoff, numerous fans took to social media to express their frustration, saying they could not tune to certain games without getting a blank screen or a spinning circle. The TV Answer Man had the same problem. As of 1;15 p.m. ET, there is no word from YouTube on why the problem is occurring or when it will be resolved.

The TV Answer Man will update this article if we get more information.

Update, 1:59 p.m. ET – YouTube acknowledges there’s a technical problem with the Sunday Ticket today:

Here are some of the comments today from angry Ticket customers:

YouTube has finally responded to some angry complaints, but it likely won’t make people very happy: