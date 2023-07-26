

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

Verizon tomorrow will begin offering a free NFL Sunday Ticket plan for customers who purchase or pre-order select smart phones and sign up for a new mobile line or select Verizon Home Internet plans. Existing customers who upgrade their plans to those included in the promotion will also be eligible.

The promotion is part of Verizon’s continuing marketing partnership with the NFL and YouTube. The free Sunday Ticket package will be the base plan which does not include the NFL RedZone channel. The base plan now costs $399 on YouTube Primetime Channels and $299 on YouTube TV. (The YouTube TV price requires you to subscribe to the live streamer’s $72.99 a month base package of channels.)

The Google and Samsung smart phones in the free Sunday Ticket promotion are the Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5 and Pixel Fold. New subscribers to Verizon’s Home Internet plan who get a Fios 1 Gig, Fios 2 Gig, 5G Home Plus or LTE Home plan are also eligible.

Verizon’s Unlimited Plus Mobile subscribers can also get the free Ticket offer if they purchase one of the following smart phones: Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Series, Galaxy Z Fold5 or Galaxy Z Flip5; Google’s Pixel Fold, Pixel 7 or 7 Pro; and Motorola’s The Edge+.

All other existing Verizon mobile customers will be eligible for $100 off an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription from YouTube or YouTube TV. The $100 discount can be applied at checkout and will be available to existing Verizon mobile customers beginning August 11, 2023 at Verizon’s +play, the company’s streaming store.

“By deepening our technology-first partnership with the NFL and now partnering with YouTube on NFL Sunday Ticket, we’re able to offer customers the ultimate fan experience wherever they are on the most reliable 5G network in America. This partnership adds to our growing roster of the best content providers in the industry as we continue to deliver the best in choice and exclusive value to our customers,” states Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg in a press release.

Verizon says it will be the only wireless carrier offering free Sunday Ticket with its plans.

Click here to learn more about the Verizon free Sunday Ticket offer.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...