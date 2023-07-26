

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I’ve recently planned on cutting the cord on Comcast services. But I’m trying to find a streaming service that isn’t horribly overpriced like DIRECTV streaming seems to be. All I want to do is have about 70-80 channels but also the ability to watch Phillies and Eagles games live. ANY thoughts or suggestions are most welcome. — Bob, Vineland, New Jersey.

Bob, your dilemma is shared by many who want to cut the cord. You want to reduce your monthly TV bill by canceling cable or satellite TV, but you don’t want to lose the live sports broadcasts (and other channels) that the traditional pay TV services have that streaming may not.

This can be a particularly thorny challenge if you want to watch your home team’s regional sports network. Some live streaming services, such as YouTube TV, Sling TV and Hulu Live, do not have many RSNs in their lineups because they are expensive to carry. DIRECTV Stream has nearly every RSN, but it requires a subscription to its Choice plan or above, which starts at $99 a month. (You can get $10 off the first three months.)

However, Bob, in your case, there is a solution that will allow you to spend roughly $30 a month less to watch the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies.

While YouTube TV carries few RSNs, it does have NBC Sports Philadelphia, the regional TV home of the Philadelphia Phillies, in your zip code. The live streamer also carries all four network affiliates, including CBS, Fox and NBC, which air Eagles games.

YouTube TV is now $72.99 a month with $8 off each of the first three months. So you can watch the Phillies and Eagles for $64.99 a month for the next three months compared to $89 a month for DIRECTV Stream. That’s a $24 a month savings. I don’t know what you are paying for Comcast, but I suspect it’s more than $64.99 a month.

If you’re still considering DIRECTV Stream, here’s the kicker: DIRECTV Stream does not carry NBC Sports Philadelphia. Yes, it has nearly every RSN, but not NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Bob, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have questions for the TV Answer Man? Fill out the form below:

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...