By The TV Answer Man Team

Max, the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max, plans to remove 121 movies in five days. Here are four that you should watch before they leave after July 31.

American Sniper (2014)

American Sniper is a gripping and emotionally charged war drama that offers an intense portrayal of the life and experiences of Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle. Directed by Clint Eastwood and brilliantly brought to life by Bradley Cooper’s outstanding performance, the film takes viewers on a harrowing journey through the complexities of war and the toll it takes on its soldiers.

Casualties of War (1989)

Casualties of War is a gripping and emotionally charged war drama that leaves a profound impact on its viewers. Brian De Palma’s masterful direction combined with powerful performances from Michael J. Fox and Sean Penn create an unforgettable cinematic experience. Set during the Vietnam War, the film delves into the dark and disturbing depths of human nature, exploring the moral complexities of war and the atrocities committed in its wake.

War of the Worlds (2005)

War of the Worlds delivers a gripping and visually stunning sci-fi spectacle, skillfully directed by Steven Spielberg. Set against an apocalyptic backdrop, the film follows Tom Cruise’s compelling portrayal of a flawed yet determined father struggling to protect his children from a merciless alien invasion. The breathtaking special effects and intense action sequences keep audiences on the edge of their seats, while the emotional depth and harrowing survival journey add a human touch to this epic tale.

The Great Escape (1963)

The Great Escape is a timeless classic that effortlessly weaves together suspense, camaraderie, and bravery in a riveting World War II escape adventure. Set against the backdrop of a German prisoner-of-war camp, the film follows a group of Allied soldiers as they meticulously plan and execute a daring breakout. Led by Steve McQueen’s iconic performance, the ensemble cast delivers compelling portrayals of characters driven by the unyielding spirit of freedom.

Here is the complete list of movies that will be removed from Max after July 31.

50 First Dates (2004)

American Sniper (2014)

Back to School (1986)

Barely Lethal (2015)

Belle (2013)

Black Butterfly (2017)

The Blind Side (2009)

Bottle Rocket (1996)

The Brothers Bloom (2008)

The Captive (2014)

Casino Royale (2006)

Casualties of War (1989)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Children of a Lesser God (1986)

Class Act (1992)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

A Dangerous Method (2011)

Dark Places (2015)

Dave (1993)

Dear Evan Hansen (2021)

Death Warrant (1990)

Deep Cover (1992)

Diamonds are Forever (1971)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Donnie Darko (2001)

Dr. No (1962)

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The Dreamers (2003)

Drive Angry (2011)

Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

The End of the Tour (2015)

Enemy (2014)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex But Were Too Afraid To Ask (1972)

Fame (1980)

The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

Fighting (2009)

The First Wives Club (1996)

Force Majeure (2014)

GoldenEye (1995)

Gossip (2000)

The Great Escape (1963)

Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

Hellboy (2019)

Hoodlum (1997)

How I Live Now (2013)

I Heart Huckabees (2004)

Jeremiah Johnson (1972)

Kill the Irishman (2011)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

The Last Face (2016)

The Last Word (2017)

The Leisure Seeker (2017)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Locke (2013)

Long Shot (2019)

Man of the Year (2006)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy (1982)

Mimic (1997)

Mimic 2 (2001)

Mimic 3: Sentinel (2003)

The Miracle Worker (1962)

Mississippi Grind (2015)

Mojave (2015)

Moonraker (1979)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016)

My Dream is Yours (1949)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

Never Die Along (2004)

Next Day Air (2009)

The Nun’s Story (1959)

Objective, Burma! (1945)

Octopussy (1983)

Old (2021)

On Moonlight Bay (1951)

The One (2001)

Operation Crossbow (1965)

Osmosis Jones (2001)

Person to Person (2017)

Piranha 3D (2010)

Piranha 3DD (2012)

Planet 51 (2009)

Precious Cargo (2016)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Red (2008)

Red 2 (2013)

Reefa (2021)

Regression (2015)

Rememory (2017)

Return to House on Haunted Hill (2007)

Revenge of the Green Dragons (2014)

Shallow Grave (1994)

Shark Night 3D (2011)

The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)

Stardust (2007)

Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li (2009)

Sunday in New York (1963)

Suspect Zero (2004)

Take This Waltz (2011)

A Thousand Words (2012)

Thunderball (1965)

Thunderstruck (2012)

Three Amigos! (1986)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Trouble with the Curve (2012)

Tusk (2014)

Vendetta (2015)

War of the Worlds (2005)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)

The Wife (2018)

Wolves at the Door (2016)

Woodstock: The Director’s Cut (1970)

The World According to Garp (1982)

Yesterday (2005)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...