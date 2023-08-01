

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Frontier Communications, which offers Internet service in 25 states, is providing a $100 discount to the NFL Sunday Ticket for new and existing Broadband customers. Here’s how it works: You must sign up for a Frontier Internet plan or already be a Frontier Internet customer. (See here if Frontier internet is available at your address.) Then, you must subscribe to YouTube TV via Frontier and activate your subscription by August 21, 2023 to get the $100 offer. Finally, you will then go to your YouTube TV settings and add the NFL Sunday Ticket to your active YouTube TV plan.

The company says the $100 NFL Sunday Ticket discount offer is available for Frontier Internet subs who activate their YouTube TV subscription from yesterday to August 21st, 2023. There will be a $50 discount for Frontier Internet users who activate their YouTube TV sub from August 22 through September 19, 2023. The $100 discount would reduce the NFL Sunday Ticket’s base price from $349 to $249 and the Ticket/NFL RedZone bundle price from $389 to $289.

Verizon is offering a free NFL Sunday Ticket plan for customers who purchase or pre-order select smart phones and sign up for a new mobile line or select Verizon Home Internet plans. Existing customers who upgrade their plans to those included in the promotion will also be eligible. The promotion is part of Verizon’s continuing marketing partnership with the NFL and YouTube. The free Sunday Ticket package will be the base plan which does not include the NFL RedZone channel.

The Google and Samsung smart phones in the Verizon free Sunday Ticket promotion are the Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5 and Pixel Fold. New subscribers to Verizon’s Home Internet plan who get a Fios 1 Gig, Fios 2 Gig, 5G Home Plus or LTE Home plan are also eligible. Verizon’s Unlimited Plus Mobile subscribers can also get the free Ticket offer if they purchase one of the following smart phones: Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Series, Galaxy Z Fold5 or Galaxy Z Flip5; Google’s Pixel Fold, Pixel 7 or 7 Pro; and Motorola’s The Edge+.

All other existing Verizon mobile customers will be eligible for $100 off an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription from YouTube or YouTube TV. The $100 discount can be applied at checkout and will be available to existing Verizon mobile customers beginning August 11, 2023 at Verizon’s +play, the company’s streaming store.

