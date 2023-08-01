

DIRECTV this year settled a five-year-long class action lawsuit over telemarketing calls for $16.85 million and it could mean a payout to you as much as $464. And you don’t have to be a DIRECTV subscriber to get a share. But you have just six days to submit your claim. Here’s the scoop: The lawsuit, which was filed by several West Virginia residents, alleged that a DIRECTV authorized dealer, AC1 Communications in Ohio, made telemarketing calls in 2017 to people who were listed on the National Do Not Call Registry. The plaintiffs charged that the calls violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, which prohibits unsolicited telemarketing calls by automatic systems or pre-recorded messages. You can check here if your number is on the list, and if you are eligible to file a claim for the payout.

The court has ruled that anyone whose telephone number was listed on the Do Not Call Registry, and who received more than one telemarketing call within a 12-month period from AC1, is included on the list of potential recipients. But here’s the important part: A web site established by the plaintiffs says you must submit a claim form online no later than Monday, August 7, 2023, or mail your completed paper claim form so that it is postmarked no later than August 7, 2023. The site says the average payout will be $461 but the minimum payout will be $324. (The ultimate payout will be determined by how many people submit claims.) So you don’t want to miss out.

While DIRECTV has settled the case, the settlement must still be approved by the court in an August 24 hearing. Attorneys for the plaintiffs say that could delay any payments. “Payments will be made about two months after the Court approves the settlement,” states the web site for the plaintiffs. “The Court will consider final approval of the Settlement on August 24, 2023. Even if the Court approves the Settlement, there may be appeals. It is always uncertain whether and when appeals can be resolved and resolving them can take more than a year.”

