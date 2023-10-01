By Phillip Swann
The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman
Amazon today (October 1) has added 148 new movies to its Prime Video lineup, which is free with a Prime membership. Here are the four best new films, in my humble opinion:
The Big Lebowski (1998)
The 1998 cult comedy from the Coen Bros. features an iconic Los Angeles slacker (Jeff Bridges) named ‘The Dude’ who accidentally becomes the focus of a murder investigation. Only Joel and Ethan Coen could take this farfetched plot and turn it into a cultural mainstay and masterpiece that resonates with multiple generations. The flawless supporting cast includes John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman, David Huddleston, Julianne Moore, and John Turturro as Jesus, a bowler with a strange fetish for his ball.
Fatal Attraction (1987)
The 1987 drama from director Adrian Lyne that did more to curb adultery than any 1,000 sermons. Michael Douglas plays an attorney whose life is turned upside down when he has an affair with a disturbed book editor (Glenn Close) who’s never met a rabbit she liked. The film is a taut and juicy depiction of what people will do when emotions are stretched and temptation is dangled.
Moneyball (2011)
Starring Brad Pitt and based on a true story, Moneyball offers a captivating insight into the unconventional approach taken by the Oakland Athletics baseball team to build a competitive roster using statistical analysis. This sports drama showcases innovation and critical thinking in the world of sports management.
Eight Men Out (1998)
Director/writer/actor John Sayles’ underrated 1998 drama about the Chicago ‘Black Sox’ scandal in the 1919 World Series is a winsome look at an American tragedy through the lens of modern socialism. If that seems a bit much for you, you’ve never seen a Sayles film before. You’ll be ready to vote Joe Jackson into the Hall of Fame before the final credits roll.
Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Amazon’s Prime Video:
2 Angry Men
A Chorus Line
A Fish Called Wanda
A Guy Thing
A Haunted House
A View to Kill
A Star Is Born
Abduction
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
Allied
Arsenal
Beethoven
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Black Rock
Body of Evidence
Bolero
Bowling for Columbine
Bubba Ho-Tep
Casino Royale
Charlotte’s Web
Crawl
Daybreakers
Detroit
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Dirty Work
Disturbing Behavior
Doom
Dr. No
Eight Men Out
Fatal Attraction
Fiddler on the Roof
Flesh & Blood
For the Love of the Game
For Your Eyes Only
From Beyond
From Russia With Love
Gang Related
Ghost World
Godzilla vs. Kong
Going My Way
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Green Lantern
Hair
Hall Pass
High-Rise
Holiday in Handcuffs
Holiday Inn
Hotel Rwanda
It’s Complicated
Jeepers Creepers 2
Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt
Jesse Stone: Innocents of Lost
Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise
Jesse Stone: No Remorse
Jesse Stone: Thin Ice
John Tucker Must Die
King Solomon’s Mines
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
Last Night in Soho
Lawless
Legally Blonde
Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return
License to Kill
Live and Let Die
Mac and Me
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
Mars Attacks!
Masters of the Universe
Mean Creek
Mississippi Burning
Moby Dick
Moneyball
Moonraker
Much Ado About Nothing
Mulholland Falls
My Adventures With Santa
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee Returns
Navy Seals
Nerve
Never Say Never Again
No Sleep ‘Til Christmas
Nowitzki The Perfect Shot
Nutcracker: The Motion Picture
Octopussy
Oculus
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
One for the Money
Original Sin
Pitch Perfect
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu
Quigley Down Under
Rain Man
Red Corner
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
Righteous Kill
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Shaft
Sicario
Sixteen Candles
Spectre
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
Suicide Squad
That’s Entertainment
The Alamo
The Apartment
The Big Lebowski
The Birdcage
The Bounty
The Change-Up
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
The Great Train Robbery
The Intouchables
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
The Mistle-Tones
The Sugarland Express
The Day After Tomorrow
The Defiant Ones
The Firm
The Golden Compass
The Greatest Story Ever Told
The Living Daylights
The Love Guru
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Other Woman
The Party
The Possession of Hannah Grace
The Proposal
The Roommate
The Secret of NIMH
The Shop Around the Corner
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Untouchables
The Vampire Loves
The Watch
The Wedding Singer
The World Is Not Enough
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
UHF
Unfriended: Dark Web
Universal Soldier
What’s Your Number?
You Only Live Twice
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann
@tvanswerman