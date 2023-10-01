

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

Amazon today (October 1) has added 148 new movies to its Prime Video lineup, which is free with a Prime membership. Here are the four best new films, in my humble opinion:

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The 1998 cult comedy from the Coen Bros. features an iconic Los Angeles slacker (Jeff Bridges) named ‘The Dude’ who accidentally becomes the focus of a murder investigation. Only Joel and Ethan Coen could take this farfetched plot and turn it into a cultural mainstay and masterpiece that resonates with multiple generations. The flawless supporting cast includes John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman, David Huddleston, Julianne Moore, and John Turturro as Jesus, a bowler with a strange fetish for his ball.

Fatal Attraction (1987)

The 1987 drama from director Adrian Lyne that did more to curb adultery than any 1,000 sermons. Michael Douglas plays an attorney whose life is turned upside down when he has an affair with a disturbed book editor (Glenn Close) who’s never met a rabbit she liked. The film is a taut and juicy depiction of what people will do when emotions are stretched and temptation is dangled.

Moneyball (2011)

Starring Brad Pitt and based on a true story, Moneyball offers a captivating insight into the unconventional approach taken by the Oakland Athletics baseball team to build a competitive roster using statistical analysis. This sports drama showcases innovation and critical thinking in the world of sports management.

Eight Men Out (1998)

Director/writer/actor John Sayles’ underrated 1998 drama about the Chicago ‘Black Sox’ scandal in the 1919 World Series is a winsome look at an American tragedy through the lens of modern socialism. If that seems a bit much for you, you’ve never seen a Sayles film before. You’ll be ready to vote Joe Jackson into the Hall of Fame before the final credits roll.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Amazon’s Prime Video:

2 Angry Men

A Chorus Line

A Fish Called Wanda

A Guy Thing

A Haunted House

A View to Kill

A Star Is Born

Abduction

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

Allied

Arsenal

Beethoven

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Black Rock

Body of Evidence

Bolero

Bowling for Columbine

Bubba Ho-Tep

Casino Royale

Charlotte’s Web

Crawl

Daybreakers

Detroit

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Dirty Work

Disturbing Behavior

Doom

Dr. No

Eight Men Out

Fatal Attraction

Fiddler on the Roof

Flesh & Blood

For the Love of the Game

For Your Eyes Only

From Beyond

From Russia With Love

Gang Related

Ghost World

Godzilla vs. Kong

Going My Way

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Green Lantern

Hair

Hall Pass

High-Rise

Holiday in Handcuffs

Holiday Inn

Hotel Rwanda

It’s Complicated

Jeepers Creepers 2

Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt

Jesse Stone: Innocents of Lost

Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise

Jesse Stone: No Remorse

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice

John Tucker Must Die

King Solomon’s Mines

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Last Night in Soho

Lawless

Legally Blonde

Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return

License to Kill

Live and Let Die

Mac and Me

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

Mars Attacks!

Masters of the Universe

Mean Creek

Mississippi Burning

Moby Dick

Moneyball

Moonraker

Much Ado About Nothing

Mulholland Falls

My Adventures With Santa

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee Returns

Navy Seals

Nerve

Never Say Never Again

No Sleep ‘Til Christmas

Nowitzki The Perfect Shot

Nutcracker: The Motion Picture

Octopussy

Oculus

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

One for the Money

Original Sin

Pitch Perfect

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu

Quigley Down Under

Rain Man

Red Corner

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins

Righteous Kill

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Shaft

Sicario

Sixteen Candles

Spectre

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

Suicide Squad

That’s Entertainment

The Alamo

The Apartment

The Big Lebowski

The Birdcage

The Bounty

The Change-Up

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

The Great Train Robbery

The Intouchables

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane

The Mistle-Tones

The Sugarland Express

The Day After Tomorrow

The Defiant Ones

The Firm

The Golden Compass

The Greatest Story Ever Told

The Living Daylights

The Love Guru

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Other Woman

The Party

The Possession of Hannah Grace

The Proposal

The Roommate

The Secret of NIMH

The Shop Around the Corner

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Untouchables

The Vampire Loves

The Watch

The Wedding Singer

The World Is Not Enough

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

UHF

Unfriended: Dark Web

Universal Soldier

What’s Your Number?

You Only Live Twice

