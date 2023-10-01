By The TV Answer Man team

Max, the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max, today (October 1) has added 121 new movies to its streaming lineup. Here’s the four best, in our humble opinion:

The French Connection (1971)

The 1971 film is one of the most realistic police dramas in cinematic history. Directed with a tight hand by the recently departed William Friedkin (The Exorcist), the film fearlessly shows its lead detective, Detective Jimmy ‘Popeye’ Doyle (Gene Hackman), as both hero and anti-hero. You root for Doyle, but you also cringe when he resorts to illegal and sometimes cruel tactics in his relentless search of a French drug kingpin (Fernando Rey). Hackman became a star after the film’s release and we can all thank Mr. Friedkin and Richard Zanuck for that. Richard Zanuck? That’s right. Read this article.

Badlands (1973)

Directed by Terrence Malick, Badlands is a mesmerizing cinematic masterpiece that transcends traditional storytelling. Released 50 years ago, this crime drama captures the essence of youthful rebellion and romanticism amidst a backdrop of violence and chaos. Martin Sheen and Sissy Spacek deliver outstanding performances as Kit and Holly, a young couple on a crime spree across the American Midwest. Malick’s poetic direction immerses the audience in a dreamlike atmosphere, blending stunning visuals of the vast landscape with a hauntingly beautiful musical score. Great film from a master director.

Get Shorty (1995)

Get Shorty, the 1995 crime-comedy film directed by Barry Sonnenfeld and based on Elmore Leonard’s novel, is a cinematic gem that effortlessly blends sharp humor, clever dialogue, and stellar performances. John Travolta shines as Chili Palmer, a Miami loan shark with dreams of making it big in Hollywood, and his charisma is matched by an outstanding supporting cast including Gene Hackman, Rene Russo, and Danny DeVito. The film’s witty screenplay, filled with snappy one-liners and clever plot twists, keeps the audience thoroughly entertained from start to finish.

Beetlejuice (1988)

Beetlejuice, director Tim Burton’s 1988 wild, inventive and crazy comedy starring Michael Keaton as a ghost hired by the former (and formerly alive) residents of a house to scare away the new residents. Only Burton (and Keaton, or perhaps Johnny Depp) could have pulled this farce off but it’s a brilliant, hysterical and taut 92 minutes. The great ensemble cast includes Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Catherine O’Hara, Jeffrey Jones, Winona Ryder and Dick Cavett (!).

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Max:

3 Godfathers (1948)

The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)

All About the Benjamins (2002)

The Amazing Panda Adventure (1995)

Angels in the Outfield (1951)

The Answer Man (2009)

Anthropoid (2016)

Appaloosa (2008)

The Apparition (2012)

The Asphalt Jungle (1950)

Badlands (1973)

Be Cool (2005)

Bee Season (2005)

Beetlejuice (1988)

The Benchwarmers (2006)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Blindspotting (2018)

Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)

Cesar Chavez (2014)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Control Room (2004)

Critters 3 (1991)

The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)

Daphne & Velma (2018)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1969)

Father Figures (2017)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

The Final Destination (2009)

The Five Heartbeats (1991)

Flashdance (1983)

Flight (2012)

Focus (2015)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

French Connection II (1975)

The French Connection (1971)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Furious 7 (2015)

Get Shorty (1995)

Gloria Bell (2019)

The Golden Child (1986)

The Grey (2011)

Hackers (1995)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

The Haunting (1963)

Horror of Dracula (1958)

House of Sand and Fog (2004)

The House (2017)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

In the Kitchen with Abner and Amanda, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Ismael’s Ghosts (2018)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Jumanji (1995)

Just Wright (2010)

Kate & Leopold (2001)

The Last Stand (2013)

Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Letter (1940)

Looney Tunes: Back In Action (2003)

The Lost Boys (1987)

Love Jones (1997)

Meet Dave (2008)

Meg 2: The Trench (2023) (Starting 9/29)

Men at Work (1990)

The Mod Squad (1999)

The Mummy (1959)

The Neverending Story (1984)

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Oracle (2023)

Out of the Past (1947)

Paper Towns (2015)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

The Phantom of The Opera (2004)

Pleasantville (1998)

Poltergeist (1982)

Pootie Tang (2001)

The Pyramid (2014)

Rock of Ages (2012)

Roger & Me (1989)

Running Scared (2006)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

Skin (2019)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Son of the Mask (2005)

Soylent Green (1973)

Spartan (2004)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Speedway (1968)

Spinout (1966)

Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye (1985)

Teen Spirit (2019)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)

Tom and Jerry: The Movie (1993)

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)

Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers (2014)

Trick ‘r Treat (2009)

Upgrade (2018)

The Weekend (2019)

What’s Up, Doc? (1972)

The Whole Ten Yards (2004)

Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 10 (The CW)

Whose Streets? (2017)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)



