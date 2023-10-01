Hulu today has added 78 new movies to its subscription Video on Demand service. Here are the four best, in our humble opinion:
Dazed And Confused (1993)
Dazed and Confused, the charming and now iconic 1993 comedy from director Richard Linklater about the last day of school in a small Texas town. Linklater has a gift of making the small things in life seem larger than life and there’s no better showcase for his talents than this classic.
Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
Little Miss Sunshine is a heartwarming and hilarious film that brilliantly captures the quirks and complexities of family dynamics. Directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, the movie follows the dysfunctional Hoover family as they embark on a cross-country journey to support their young daughter, Olive, in her dream of winning a beauty pageant. Fueled by outstanding performances from a stellar cast including Abigail Breslin, Steve Carell, Toni Collette, Greg Kinnear, Paul Dano, and Alan Arkin, the film masterfully blends comedy and poignant moments, exploring themes of acceptance, resilience, and the true meaning of success.
Phone Booth (2003)
Phone Booth is a riveting and suspenseful thriller that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish. Colin Farrell delivers a compelling performance as a morally flawed publicist held hostage in a New York City phone booth by an unseen sniper, expertly portrayed by Kiefer Sutherland’s menacing voice. Director Joel Schumacher masterfully crafts an intense and claustrophobic atmosphere, tightly weaving together a cat-and-mouse game of wit and deception.
Tropic Thunder (2008)
Tropic Thunder is a riotous and audacious satire that skewers the Hollywood movie industry with relentless humor and biting wit. Directed by Ben Stiller, who also stars in the film alongside Jack Black and Robert Downey Jr., the movie follows a group of self-absorbed actors who find themselves in the midst of a real war while shooting a war film. Downey Jr.’s performance as a method actor who undergoes a controversial procedure to play an African American character is both daring and hysterical, challenging the boundaries of political correctness.
Here is the complete list of new movies just added to Hulu:
21 & Over, 2013
50 First Dates, 2004
Abduction, 2011
An American Citizen, 1992
Beyond JFK, 1991
Bogus, 1996
Ceremony, 2010
Daybreakers, 2010
Dark Shadows, 2012
Dazed and Confused, 1993
Devil’s Due, 2014
Die Hard 2, 1990
Don’t Say A Word, 2001
The Double, 2013
Driven, 2019
Easy A, 2010
The Empty Man, 2020
Exorcism Of Emily Rose, 2005
Exorcist: The Beginning, 2004
The Extra Man, 2010
Fat Albert, 2004
Fighting, 2009
Food Inc., 2008
Flight Of The Phoenix, 2004
Funny People, 2009
Godzilla 2000, 2000
Godzilla: Final Wars, 2005
Godzilla, 1998
Good Day To Be Black And Sexy, 2008
Hanna, 2011
Hollywood Homicide, 2003
The Hunter, 2011
Interview With the Vampire, 1994
It (Stephen King’s), 1990
Leprechaun, 1993
Leprechaun II, 1994
Leprechaun III, 1995
Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space, 1997
Leprechaun V: In The Hood, 2000
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003
Leprechaun Origins, 2014
Leprechaun Returns, 2019
Little Miss Sunshine, 2006
Mona Lisa Smile, 2003
Murder on the Orient Express, 2017
The New Age, 1994
Nightmare Alley, 2021
Nobody Walks, 2012
Oblivion, 2013
The Omen, 2006
Ondine, 2009
Outrage: Way of the Yakuza, 2010
Perfect Stranger, 2007
Phone Booth, 2003
Pusher II: With Blood On My Hands, 2004
Pusher III: I’m The Angel Of Death, 2005
Pusher I, 1996
Q & A, 1990
Rudy, 1993
The Sacrament, 2013
Shaun Of The Dead, 2004
Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
Stoker, 2011
Sunchaser, 1996
Stripper, 1986
Synchronicity, 2015
That Night, 1993
Todo Cambia, 2000
Tower Heist, 2011
Turtle Beach, 1992
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?, 2007
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?, 2010
Underwater, 2020
Pain & Gain, 2013
Star Trek, 2009
Tropic Thunder, 2008
It Chapter Two, 2019
Doctor Sleep, 2019
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.