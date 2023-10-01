Hulu today has added 78 new movies to its subscription Video on Demand service. Here are the four best, in our humble opinion:

Dazed And Confused (1993)

Dazed and Confused, the charming and now iconic 1993 comedy from director Richard Linklater about the last day of school in a small Texas town. Linklater has a gift of making the small things in life seem larger than life and there’s no better showcase for his talents than this classic.

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Little Miss Sunshine is a heartwarming and hilarious film that brilliantly captures the quirks and complexities of family dynamics. Directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, the movie follows the dysfunctional Hoover family as they embark on a cross-country journey to support their young daughter, Olive, in her dream of winning a beauty pageant. Fueled by outstanding performances from a stellar cast including Abigail Breslin, Steve Carell, Toni Collette, Greg Kinnear, Paul Dano, and Alan Arkin, the film masterfully blends comedy and poignant moments, exploring themes of acceptance, resilience, and the true meaning of success.

Phone Booth (2003)

Phone Booth is a riveting and suspenseful thriller that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish. Colin Farrell delivers a compelling performance as a morally flawed publicist held hostage in a New York City phone booth by an unseen sniper, expertly portrayed by Kiefer Sutherland’s menacing voice. Director Joel Schumacher masterfully crafts an intense and claustrophobic atmosphere, tightly weaving together a cat-and-mouse game of wit and deception.

Tropic Thunder (2008)

Tropic Thunder is a riotous and audacious satire that skewers the Hollywood movie industry with relentless humor and biting wit. Directed by Ben Stiller, who also stars in the film alongside Jack Black and Robert Downey Jr., the movie follows a group of self-absorbed actors who find themselves in the midst of a real war while shooting a war film. Downey Jr.’s performance as a method actor who undergoes a controversial procedure to play an African American character is both daring and hysterical, challenging the boundaries of political correctness.

Here is the complete list of new movies just added to Hulu:

21 & Over, 2013

50 First Dates, 2004

Abduction, 2011

An American Citizen, 1992

Beyond JFK, 1991

Bogus, 1996

Ceremony, 2010

Daybreakers, 2010

Dark Shadows, 2012

Dazed and Confused, 1993

Devil’s Due, 2014

Die Hard 2, 1990

Don’t Say A Word, 2001

The Double, 2013

Driven, 2019

Easy A, 2010

The Empty Man, 2020

Exorcism Of Emily Rose, 2005

Exorcist: The Beginning, 2004

The Extra Man, 2010

Fat Albert, 2004

Fighting, 2009

Food Inc., 2008

Flight Of The Phoenix, 2004

Funny People, 2009

Godzilla 2000, 2000

Godzilla: Final Wars, 2005

Godzilla, 1998

Good Day To Be Black And Sexy, 2008

Hanna, 2011

Hollywood Homicide, 2003

The Hunter, 2011

Interview With the Vampire, 1994

It (Stephen King’s), 1990

Leprechaun, 1993

Leprechaun II, 1994

Leprechaun III, 1995

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space, 1997

Leprechaun V: In The Hood, 2000

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003

Leprechaun Origins, 2014

Leprechaun Returns, 2019

Little Miss Sunshine, 2006

Mona Lisa Smile, 2003

Murder on the Orient Express, 2017

The New Age, 1994

Nightmare Alley, 2021

Nobody Walks, 2012

Oblivion, 2013

The Omen, 2006

Ondine, 2009

Outrage: Way of the Yakuza, 2010

Perfect Stranger, 2007

Phone Booth, 2003

Pusher II: With Blood On My Hands, 2004

Pusher III: I’m The Angel Of Death, 2005

Pusher I, 1996

Q & A, 1990

Rudy, 1993

The Sacrament, 2013

Shaun Of The Dead, 2004

Sleepless in Seattle, 1993

Stoker, 2011

Sunchaser, 1996

Stripper, 1986

Synchronicity, 2015

That Night, 1993

Todo Cambia, 2000

Tower Heist, 2011

Turtle Beach, 1992

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?, 2007

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?, 2010

Underwater, 2020

Pain & Gain, 2013

Star Trek, 2009

Tropic Thunder, 2008

It Chapter Two, 2019

Doctor Sleep, 2019

