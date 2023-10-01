Netflix today (October 1, 2023) has added 32 new movies to its streaming lineup. Here are the four best, in my humble opinion:

Scarface (1983)

The brilliant Brian De Palma-directed drama stars Al Pacino as Cuban refugee Tony Montana who discovers crime does pay, and exceedingly well, in coke-fueled 1980s Miami. The movie debuted in December 1983 so this year marks its 40th anniversary. While Scarface may be — okay, is — too violent for some, the film perfectly chronicles the era’s thirst for excess and hedonism through the eyes of Montana. Michelle Pfeiffer is flawless as Montana’s ice-cold, white powder-sniffing moll and the splendid supporting cast also includes Steven Bauer, Robert Loggia, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and F. Murray Abraham. Great movie, and don’t forget to say hello to Tony’s little friend.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, this World War II masterpiece immerses viewers in the visceral horrors of the D-Day invasion. With stunning cinematography, a captivating narrative, and Tom Hanks’ brilliant performance, Saving Private Ryan stands as a testament to the sacrifices made by soldiers.

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Brian De Palma’s original Mission Impossible film laid the foundation for the franchise’s success. In this gripping espionage thriller, Ethan Hunt finds himself embroiled in a web of betrayal and deceit. The iconic scenes, such as the daring wire descent into a secure room and the suspenseful train sequence, have become synonymous with the series. With its intricate plot and impressive set pieces, Mission: Impossible remains a timeless classic. (Three other Mission Impossible movies were added to Netflix today. See the list below.)

American Beauty (1999)

American Beauty, director Sam Mendes’ twisted but painfully accurate 1999 satire of suburban life with Kevin Spacey starring as a Dad who comes down with a serious case of arrested development in his late 30s.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Netflix:

A Beautiful Mind

American Beauty

Backdraft

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Cinderella Man

Colombiana

Dune (2021)

Elysium

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Gladiator

Hot Tub Time Machine

Kung Fu Panda

Runaway Bride

Love Actually

Margot at the Wedding

Miss Juneteenth

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Role Models

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Adventures of Tintin

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The Firm

The House Bunny

War of the Worlds

