TV Answer Man, I know that the RedZone had a free preview and I think the Sunday Ticket had a free preview, too. Are there any more free previews for either this season? — Jamal, Sacramento, California.

Jamal, several TV providers last week offered a free preview of the NFL RedZone channel. We don’t know if there will be another free RedZone preview this season. But there are two ways you can still watch the NFL Sunday Ticket for free.

1. Google offers a seven-day free trial for the package of out-of-market NFL Sunday afternoon games. The free trial is a great way to give the Ticket a spin before deciding to shell out hundreds of dollars for the season package. (The minimum price for the Ticket is now $349.) But there are some rules to the free trial. For starters, you can only use the free trial once. By example, if you watched the free preview last week, you won’t be able to do so today.

You can get the free trial when you order the base NFL Sunday Ticket or the Ticket with the NFL RedZone bundle on YouTube Primetime Channels or YouTube TV. But current and former NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers on YouTube or YouTube TV are not eligible for this offer. The free trials are also not available through your mobile carrier or Internet provider, such as Frontier, Verizon or Wow!. You also can not get a free trial with the purchase of an NFL Sunday Ticket student plan or if you order with a monthly payment plan. To learn more about how to sign up for the free trial, click here.

2. Google also offers a free 20-minute preview of the Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV and 15 minutes on YouTube Primetime Channels. After that, the Ticket stream will cut off if you don’t subscribe. The advantage here is that you don’t have to input a credit card number to watch the preview. You just go to the app or web site for either YouTube service, click on the Ticket window, and start watching. But 15 or 20 minutes is not much time to take in the action so if you haven’t done the seven-day free trial, that’s the better option here. Plus, the brief previews are also only available from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.

Jamal, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

