College students can now subscribe to MLB TV for free for the remainder of the 2023 season. (The current regular season rate is $69.99, although you could wait until Friday and get all of September for $24.99; that’s the current monthly rate.) To get the free subscription, the college student must go to this page and authenticate their college status through ID.me. The free student subscription to MLB.TV will expire on February 28, 2024.

College students who subscribe to MLB.TV can now watch every remaining 2023 out-of-market regular season game for free on 400 supported devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones and tablets, among others. The package’s features also include access to minor league games, personalized game and content recommendations and an expanded library of programming including documentaries and classic games. There’s also an MLB Big Inning weeknight feature which offers action from around the league with live look-ins and breaking highlights.

Local blackouts still apply in the MLB TV package. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a MLB.TV subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

In related news, college students can now purchase the NFL Sunday Ticket for $109 on YouTube Primetime Channels. If they want to include the NFLRedZone channel, the price will be $10 more. The $109 price is $190 less than what YouTube TV is now charging for its base Ticket plan and that requires a $72.99 a month YouTube TV subscription. The Ticket base plan on YouTube Primetime Channels, which does not require a separate YouTube TV subscription, now costs $399, which is $290 more than the student discount price.

