Max today has added 84 new movies to its streaming lineup. Here are the four best, in my humble opinion.

Dog Day Afternoon

The 1975 movie reunites The Godfather’s Al Pacino and John Cazale as real-life bank robbers whose caper goes horribly askew. Based on a real-life story, Dog Day is a showcase for two of the finest actors of their generation. Brilliant performances. And great story telling from New York auteur Sidney Lumet.

Jackie Brown

The 1997 crime drama directed by Quentin Tarantino stars Pam Grier as a flight attendant whose money smuggling scheme gets her entangled with a band of marvelous misfits including Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Keaton, Robert De Niro, Bridget Fonda, Robert Forester and Chris Tucker. (What a cast!) Self-made film scholar Tarantino pays homage to the black exploitation films of the 70s (which includes some with Grier in lead) as well as the decade’s dark pulpy dramas. Jackie Brown is not as good as Pulp Fiction, but it’s close.

I, Tonya

Margot Robbie is magnificent as disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in this entertaining comedy-drama directed by Craig Gillespie. The movie chronicles Harding’s role in the knee-capping of rival skater Nancy Kerrigan as well as her relationships with her low-life husband and his best buddy/knee capper, played with aplomb respectively by Sebastian Stan and Paul Walter Hauser.

The Hurt Locker

The brilliant 2008 Iraqi war drama stars Jeremy Renner as a munitions specialist who’s ready to blow. There have been many films that strive to show the horrors of war after the soldier comes home but few have done it better than The Hurt Locker. Renner’s character becomes addicted to war’s adrenaline rush and is never able to live normally again. It’s a great performance.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Max:

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Star Is Born (1954)

A Star Is Born (1976)

Army of Darkness (1993)

Balls of Fury (2007)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Big Daddy (1999)

Breach (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Class Act (1992)

Click (2006)

Dave (1993)

David Copperfield (1935)

Demolition Man (1993)

Diggers (2006)

Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dumb & Dumber (1994)

Dumb & Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

Eastern Promises (2007)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Eli Roth Presents: The Legion Of Exorcists (Travel Channel)

Enter The Dragon (1973)

Fame (1980)

Fifty Shades Darker (2017, Extended Version)

Fifty Shades Freed (2018, Extended Version)

Gold Diggers of 1933

Gold Diggers of 1935

Grease (1978)

Hairspray (2007)

I Origins (2014)

I, Tonya (2017)

Jackie Brown (1997)

Jeremiah Johnson (1972)

Jersey Boys (2014)

Just Mercy (2019)

Knock Knock (2015)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Magic Mike (2012)

Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat (2002)

Military Wives (2019)

Moneyball (2011)

Monster-In-Law (2005)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Moonlight (2016)

Naked.Loud.Proud (Max Original)

Narc (2002)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Objective, Burma! (1945)

On Moonlight Bay (1951)

Operation Crossbow (1965)

Police Academy (1984)

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985)

Police Academy 3: Back In Training (1986)

Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol (1987)

Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach (1988)

Radio (2003)

Ready Player One (2018)

Romance on the High Seas (1948)

Selena (1997)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Sunday in New York (1964)

Tea for Two (1950)

The Big Wedding (2013)

The Blackcoat’s Daughter (2015)

The Boy Next Door (2015)

The Drop (2014)

The Evil Dead (1981)

The Evil Dead (2013)

The Evil Dead II (1987)

The Family (2013)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete (2013)

The Lodge (2019)

The Nun’s Story (1959)

The Painter and the Thief (2020)

The Saint (1997)

The Turning Point (1977)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Woodstock: The Director’s Cut (1994)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

You’re Next (2013)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these article.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...