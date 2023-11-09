

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I have some issues with Netflix on our Internet. My friend said I should reinstall the app. How do you do that? And why should I do that? — Eileen, Corsicana, Texas.

Eileen, streaming is not perfect because no technology is. You will sometimes encounter buffering even with the Netflix app. But there is something you can do besides upgrading your Internet plan. You can delete and reinstall the app. Why is that helpful? The streaming app sometimes can get corrupted, creating a host of problems. A simple reinstall could eliminate the buffering and ensure a more reliable stream. It’s the equivalent of resetting your computer. Here are some tips on how to delete the Netflix app and reinstall it.

Deleting the Netflix App

Before you reinstall the Netflix app, you need to delete it from your device. Here’s how to do it on different platforms:

iOS Devices (iPhone, iPad):

Find the Netflix app icon on your home screen.

Press and hold the app icon until it starts shaking.

Tap the small “x” icon that appears on the top left corner of the app.

Confirm the deletion when prompted.

Android Devices:

Go to your device’s Settings.

Scroll down and select “Apps” or “Applications.”

Find and tap on Netflix from the list of installed apps.

Tap “Uninstall” and confirm the action.

Smart TVs:

Use your TV remote to navigate to the Netflix app.

Press the options button (usually represented by three vertical dots or a gear icon).

Select “Delete,” “Remove,” or a similar option as per your TV model.

Gaming Consoles (PlayStation, Xbox):

Navigate to the Netflix app on your console’s home screen.

Press the menu button on your controller (usually represented by three horizontal lines).

Select “Manage App” or a similar option.

Choose “Uninstall” and confirm the deletion.

Reinstalling the Netflix App

Once you have successfully deleted the Netflix app, follow these steps to reinstall it:

iOS Devices (iPhone, iPad):

Open the App Store on your device.

Search for “Netflix” using the search bar.

Find the official Netflix app and tap the download button (usually represented by a cloud icon with an arrow).

Wait for the app to download and install on your device.

Android Devices:

Open the Google Play Store.

Search for “Netflix” using the search bar.

Select the official Netflix app from the search results.

Tap “Install” and wait for the installation process to complete.

Smart TVs:

Access your TV’s app store or application hub.

Search for “Netflix.”

Select the Netflix app from the search results and download/install it.

Gaming Consoles (PlayStation, Xbox):

Go to the respective console’s store (PlayStation Store for PS, Microsoft Store for Xbox).

Search for “Netflix.”

Select the Netflix app and choose to install it.

Eileen, I can’t guarantee that the delete/reinstall process will fix your issues. But many times, it does so give it a try.

Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades.

