Fubo, the live streaming service, is offering $20 off each of the first two months of service in a new promotion. The discount brings the 170-channel Pro package from $74.99 a month to $54.99 a month for the first two months; the 230-channel Elite plan from $84.99 a month to $64.99 a month for the first two months; and the 247-channel $94.99 a month Premier package to $74.99 a month for the first two months. The Elite and Premier plans include 4K programming while the Pro package does not.

The company, which recently announced it added 310,000 subscribers in the third quarter, is competing with such services as DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu Live and YouTube TV in the live streaming category. YouTube TV, which analysts estimate to have roughly 7 million subscribers compared to Fubo’s nearly 1.5 million, is now offering its first three months of service for $50.99 a month. DIRECTV Stream is also offering promotional prices for the first two months.

Fubo also provides a seven-day free trial. To learn more about its current two-month promotional offer, click here. The streamer’s regular monthly prices will go into effect after the two months if you do not cancel prior to the end of the promotion.

