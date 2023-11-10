

1. Bally Sports to Exit MLB Deals After 2024 Season

Diamond Sports, the bankrupt owner of the Bally Sports regional sports networks, says in a court filing that it plans to stop broadcasting MLB teams after the upcoming season. It’s possible that Diamond will bid on the contracts after 2024 but it’s uncertain if the RSN company will stay in business or begin liquidation. Sports Illustrated.

2. Teams May Need to Cut Payroll Due to RSN Crisis

If RSNs stop paying for team TV rights, the clubs may need to shed payroll because it’s likely they can’t generate as much revenue from other broadcasting sources. Sportico

3. Peacock Is Using Sports to Gain Streaming Edge

The streaming category may be crowded, but Comcast thinks its Peacock service is ready to break out thanks to an ever-expanding lineup of sports. Front Office Sports.

4. Roku Slashes Prices In Early Black Friday Sale

The streaming device maker is cutting the price of the Roku Ultra and Roku Express 4K+ by $15 to $30 to generate early holiday sales. Business Wire.

5. Netflix to Stress Quality Over Quantity In Making Films

Ever think that Netflix produces a lot of movies that few people see? Netflix thinks so, too. The streamer plans to cut back on the number of films it makes, hoping to produce better ones. Variety.

