By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Fire TV: Audio Is Heard Before the Video

TV Answer Man, I have a problem with my Amazon Fire TV stick. The sound sometimes is ahead of the video. The words of the actors can be heard before you see the action. How can this be fixed? — Melanie, Tulsa.

Melanie, it’s not uncommon for the audio and video to be out of sync, particularly when watching streaming devices such as Fire TV. There can be several reasons for this, including a faulty Internet connection. But let’s examine some basic steps to fix the problem, according to Amazon, which manufactures the Fire TV devices.

How to Fix Fire TV Audio Issues

1. Turn on your Fire TV.

2. Select the Fire TV’s Settings from the home screen.

3. Select Display & Sounds

4. Select Audio

5. Select AV Sync Tuning

6. Follow the simple on-screen instructions on how to synchronize your audio and video.

What to Do If That Doesn’t Work

If the above steps don’t work, there are other things you can try: Sometimes, the audio and video can get out of sync after you use the Fast Forward or Rewind button, particularly if you use it several times in a row. If this happens, try starting the show from the beginning; sometimes that will re-sync the sound and picture.

If that doesn’t work, re-set the device. You can re-set by simply unplugging it for 15-20 seconds and then plugging it back in. If this doesn’t fix the problem, try playing another show or app. If the second title or app is also out of sync, contact Amazon’s customer service. You may need a new Fire TV.

What If the TV Is Connected to a Surround Sound System

But before you buy one, a final note: If your TV is connected to a stereo or surround sound system — and you still are having audio/video sync issues — try connecting the Fire TV directly to the TV to see if that resolves the problem. You can also try disconnecting and reconnecting your HDMI cables to see if the connection is causing any problems.

Melanie, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

