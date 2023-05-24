TV Answer Man, I have an annual subscription to Paramount+, the $9.99 plan. It doesn’t end until November. I think. So my question is when Showtime and Paramount+ merge in June, do I have to pay more money? I know prices are going up then, right? — Camille, Akron, Ohio.

Camille, Paramount+ will officially merge with Showtime on June 27. And when it does, the ads-free Paramount+ with Showtime plan for new customers will increase from $9.99 a month to $11.99 a month while the ads-included plan (which will only include Paramount, and not Showtime) will rise from $4.99 a month to $5.99 a month.

But since the announcement this week, we have received several reader e-mails inquiring about how the new pricing structure will affect existing customers. So let’s answer them!

Will existing subscribers have to pay $11.99 for Paramount+ with Showtime or can they keep paying $9.99 a month for Paramount+ only?

The price increase applies to both new and existing customers, which means that all current $9.99 a month subscribers will have to pay $11.99 a month for the new Showtime/Paramount+ bundle. They can not stay with the $9.99 a month Paramount-only plan.

This is not to be confused with the current offering of Showtime on Paramount+. Paramount+ now sells a bundle of the two services for $11.99 a month. Nothing will change with that plan.

What if you subscribed to Paramount+’s $9.99 plan for a full year? Will you be charged extra money when the merger happens? Or will you get Showtime added to your plan for free until your annual subscription ends?

You will not be charged extra. You will get Showtime added to your Paramount+ lineup until your year sub is over. After it finishes, you will have to pay the new price if you want to keep Paramount+ with Showtime. There will be no option for a separate Paramount+ sub.

What will happen to the standalone Showtime subscription and app?

Paramount says it will eliminate the separate Showtime app later this year, replacing it with Paramount+ with Showtime.

What will happen to the Showtime channel on cable and satellite?

The cable/satellite version of Showtime will continue but under the name, Paramount+ with Showtime.

Camille, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

