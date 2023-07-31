Paramount+ next month (August 2023) plans to add 145 new TV shows, movies and live sporting events. Here are the four most interesting, in my humble opinion:
Billions, season seven premiere
The financial drama, which stars Paul Giamatti as a Manhattan District Attorney determined to take down a shady hedge fund manager (Damian Lewis), is back for its final season. And Lewis is back, too, after sitting out season six. It says here that Billions lost its mojo a few seasons back, but I have faith that showrunner Brian Koppelman and his team will get the show back on track for the landing. Debuts August 11.
NFL Football
Paramount+ on August 25 at 8 p.m. ET will stream the pre-season game between Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers. Okay, it’s pre-season and perhaps not the most illustrious matchup, but football is football, right?
Rosemary’s Baby
The spooky 1968 drama from director Roman Polanski stars Mia Farrow as a pregnant young woman who suspects a mysterious group wants to kidnap her baby. Farrow is brilliant and haunting as the paranoid (or is she?) mother and film auteur John Cassavetes plays her loving (but possibly suspicious) hubbie to perfection. Made before the horrific Manson family murders, the film now takes on overtones of the massacre that took Polanski’s wife (Sharon Tate) in 1969, a parallel that has haunted the director throughout his life. The connection only makes the film more powerful and poignant in retrospect.
Boogie Nights
Director Paul Thomas Anderson’s inventive 1997 take on the 1970s adult film industry starring Mark Wahlberg as the cut out for legendary adult performer John Holmes. However, PTA’s film is far more than a chronicle of the SoCal porn world from decades ago. It’s a thrilling and sometimes tragic look at a collection of lost souls who yearn for acceptance and recognition. whether they are shedding clothes for cash or slinging stereos in the Valley.
Here is the complete list of new titles and sports coming to Paramount+ in August 23. * denotes that the title will only be available to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.
August 1
Mixtape premiere
Air Disasters (Season 17)
Air Warriors (Season 9-10)
Big Brother (Season 25)*
Butterbean’s Cafe (Season 2)
Ollie’s Pack (Season 1)
Adventureland
Basic Instinct*
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey*
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure*
Black Snake Moan
Boogie Nights*
Casino*
Cop Land*
Cousins
Danny Collins*
Dead Again
Dinner For Schmucks
Domestic Disturbance
Double Jeopardy (1999)
Downhill Racer
El Dorado
Explorers*
Fatal Instinct*
Firewalker*
Force Majeure*
French Postcards
Ghost Town
Gone Baby Gone
Hard Rain*
I.Q.*
Indecent Proposal
Jacob’s Ladder
Jade*
Jennifer 8
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
King Kong (1976)
Kinky Boots* (2006)
Last Holiday
Need For Speed*
Neil Young: Heart Of Gold
Nightwatch*
Orange County*
Playing By Heart*
Rat Race (2001)
Regarding Henry*
Rescue Dawn*
Rosemary’s Baby*
Rudy
Sahara*
She’s All That*
She’s Having A Baby*
She’s Out of My League
She’s the Man
Shooter
Shut In*
Sicario
Snow Day (2000)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
The Bigfoot Trap*
The Color of Money
The Crow*
The Devil Inside*
The Faculty
The Fighter
The Forger*
The Grifters*
The Honeymooners (2005)
The Ladies Man
The Last Airbender*
The Midnight Meat Train*
The Running Man
The Thing Called Love: Director’s Cut*
The Truman Show
The Uninvited
The Whale*
Thelma & Louise*
TMNT (2007)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape*
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
Without a Paddle*
Wolf*
Zodiac*
August 4
The Chi Season 6 premiere*
Secret Celebrity Renovation (Season 3)*
August 5
ShoBox*
August 9
Never Seen Again Season 4 premiere
RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 15)
RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race (Season 1-2)
Superfan (Season 1)*
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Seasons 4 -5)
August 10
Love In Taipei premiere
The Challenge: USA (Season 2)*
The Pink Panther (2006)*
August 11
All Up in the Biz*
Billions Season 7 premiere*
PAW Patrol: Moto Pups
The Challenge: USA (Season 2)
August 15
Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback premiere
Sick of Myself*
August 16
Catch Me If You Can
War of the Worlds (2005)
August 17
Mercy
August 19
Sabotage*
August 22
First Of Us, season one
August 23
Bringing Out the Dead
Coneheads
Machete Kills*
August 24
Organ Trail
Football Must Go On (Season 1)
Sports
8/5: NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC
8/5: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Fluminense vs. Palmeiras
8/5: BIG3 Basketball
8/5 – 8/6: PGA Tour – Wyndham Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
8/6: NWSL – OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC
8/6: Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series: Kansas City
8/6: Takeya Pickleball Showcase
8/12: 3ICE Championship
8/12 – 8/13: PGA Tour – FedEx St. Jude Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
8/13: BIG3 Basketball
8/13: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Grêmio vs. Fluminense
8/13: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Flamengo vs. São Paulo
8/16: UEFA Super Cup – Manchester City vs. Sevilla
8/19: BIG3 Basketball
8/19: Start of 2023 Serie A Season
8/19: NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
8/19: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – São Paulo vs. Botafogo
8/19 – 8/20: PGA Tour – BMW Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
8/20: Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series: Nashville
8/20: NWSL – Portland Thorns FC vs. North Carolina Courage
8/25: NFL ON CBS (Preseason) – Detroit Lions @ Carolina Panthers
8/26: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Torino
8/26: BIG3 Basketball Celebrity Game, All-Star Game & Championship
8/26 – 8/27: PGA Tour – TOUR Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
8/27: Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series: Austin
8/27: NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC
8/27: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Botafogo vs. Flamengo
Throughout August: NWSL competition
Throughout August: Italian Serie A competition
Throughout August: UEFA Champions League Qualifiers
Throughout August: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Throughout August: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
Throughout August: Combate Global competition
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann
@tvanswerman