Paramount+ next month (August 2023) plans to add 145 new TV shows, movies and live sporting events. Here are the four most interesting, in my humble opinion:

Billions, season seven premiere

The financial drama, which stars Paul Giamatti as a Manhattan District Attorney determined to take down a shady hedge fund manager (Damian Lewis), is back for its final season. And Lewis is back, too, after sitting out season six. It says here that Billions lost its mojo a few seasons back, but I have faith that showrunner Brian Koppelman and his team will get the show back on track for the landing. Debuts August 11.

NFL Football

Paramount+ on August 25 at 8 p.m. ET will stream the pre-season game between Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers. Okay, it’s pre-season and perhaps not the most illustrious matchup, but football is football, right?

Rosemary’s Baby

The spooky 1968 drama from director Roman Polanski stars Mia Farrow as a pregnant young woman who suspects a mysterious group wants to kidnap her baby. Farrow is brilliant and haunting as the paranoid (or is she?) mother and film auteur John Cassavetes plays her loving (but possibly suspicious) hubbie to perfection. Made before the horrific Manson family murders, the film now takes on overtones of the massacre that took Polanski’s wife (Sharon Tate) in 1969, a parallel that has haunted the director throughout his life. The connection only makes the film more powerful and poignant in retrospect.

Boogie Nights

Director Paul Thomas Anderson’s inventive 1997 take on the 1970s adult film industry starring Mark Wahlberg as the cut out for legendary adult performer John Holmes. However, PTA’s film is far more than a chronicle of the SoCal porn world from decades ago. It’s a thrilling and sometimes tragic look at a collection of lost souls who yearn for acceptance and recognition. whether they are shedding clothes for cash or slinging stereos in the Valley.

Here is the complete list of new titles and sports coming to Paramount+ in August 23. * denotes that the title will only be available to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.

August 1

Mixtape premiere

Air Disasters (Season 17)

Air Warriors (Season 9-10)

Big Brother (Season 25)*

Butterbean’s Cafe (Season 2)

Ollie’s Pack (Season 1)

Adventureland

Basic Instinct*

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey*

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure*

Black Snake Moan

Boogie Nights*

Casino*

Cop Land*

Cousins

Danny Collins*

Dead Again

Dinner For Schmucks

Domestic Disturbance

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Downhill Racer

El Dorado

Explorers*

Fatal Instinct*

Firewalker*

Force Majeure*

French Postcards

Ghost Town

Gone Baby Gone

Hard Rain*

I.Q.*

Indecent Proposal

Jacob’s Ladder

Jade*

Jennifer 8

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

King Kong (1976)

Kinky Boots* (2006)

Last Holiday

Need For Speed*

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold

Nightwatch*

Orange County*

Playing By Heart*

Rat Race (2001)

Regarding Henry*

Rescue Dawn*

Rosemary’s Baby*

Rudy

Sahara*

She’s All That*

She’s Having A Baby*

She’s Out of My League

She’s the Man

Shooter

Shut In*

Sicario

Snow Day (2000)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

The Bigfoot Trap*

The Color of Money

The Crow*

The Devil Inside*

The Faculty

The Fighter

The Forger*

The Grifters*

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Ladies Man

The Last Airbender*

The Midnight Meat Train*

The Running Man

The Thing Called Love: Director’s Cut*

The Truman Show

The Uninvited

The Whale*

Thelma & Louise*

TMNT (2007)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape*

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

Without a Paddle*

Wolf*

Zodiac*

August 4

The Chi Season 6 premiere*

Secret Celebrity Renovation (Season 3)*

August 5

ShoBox*

August 9

Never Seen Again Season 4 premiere

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 15)

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race (Season 1-2)

Superfan (Season 1)*

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Seasons 4 -5)

August 10

Love In Taipei premiere

The Challenge: USA (Season 2)*

The Pink Panther (2006)*

August 11

All Up in the Biz*

Billions Season 7 premiere*

PAW Patrol: Moto Pups

The Challenge: USA (Season 2)

August 15

Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback premiere

Sick of Myself*

August 16

Catch Me If You Can

War of the Worlds (2005)

August 17

Mercy

August 19

Sabotage*

August 22

First Of Us, season one

August 23

Bringing Out the Dead

Coneheads

Machete Kills*

August 24

Organ Trail

Football Must Go On (Season 1)

Sports

8/5: NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC

8/5: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Fluminense vs. Palmeiras

8/5: BIG3 Basketball

8/5 – 8/6: PGA Tour – Wyndham Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)

8/6: NWSL – OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC

8/6: Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series: Kansas City

8/6: Takeya Pickleball Showcase

8/12: 3ICE Championship

8/12 – 8/13: PGA Tour – FedEx St. Jude Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)

8/13: BIG3 Basketball

8/13: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Grêmio vs. Fluminense

8/13: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Flamengo vs. São Paulo

8/16: UEFA Super Cup – Manchester City vs. Sevilla

8/19: BIG3 Basketball

8/19: Start of 2023 Serie A Season

8/19: NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

8/19: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – São Paulo vs. Botafogo

8/19 – 8/20: PGA Tour – BMW Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)

8/20: Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series: Nashville

8/20: NWSL – Portland Thorns FC vs. North Carolina Courage

8/25: NFL ON CBS (Preseason) – Detroit Lions @ Carolina Panthers

8/26: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Torino

8/26: BIG3 Basketball Celebrity Game, All-Star Game & Championship

8/26 – 8/27: PGA Tour – TOUR Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)

8/27: Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series: Austin

8/27: NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC

8/27: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Botafogo vs. Flamengo

Throughout August: NWSL competition

Throughout August: Italian Serie A competition

Throughout August: UEFA Champions League Qualifiers

Throughout August: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Throughout August: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition

Throughout August: Combate Global competition

