TV Answer Man, I don’t understand why NewsNation isn’t on DIRECTV now. I know DIRECTV has a fight with Nexstar but that is just local stations from what I read. Why isn’t NewsNation on?! We love their shows and interviews on the UFOs! Can you please explain? We miss our UFO coverage! — Sheila, Los Angeles.

Sheila, DIRECTV on July 2 lost 159 Nexstar-owned local stations in a carriage dispute between the companies. The missing channels include network affiliates for NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox and The CW. You can see a station list here. (The impasse also affects DIRECTV Stream and U-Verse.) But the channels blacked out also include NewsNation, a cable news network which features such well-known personalities as Dan Abrams, Ashleigh Banfield, Elizabeth Vargas and Chris Cuomo.



Why Isn’t DIRECTV Carrying NewsNation?

I’ve received several e-mails from readers in the last week asking why NewsNation is blacked out. It’s not hard to guess why. The network has been a leader in covering the recent allegations that the federal government secretly possesses downed aircraft from unknown origins, possibly visitors from other planets. Congress last week held a hearing on the charges which obviously prompted the inquiries to yours truly. Many DIRECTV subscribers kept hearing about NewsNation’s interviews with the former government officials making the charges and they wanted to see what the network had to say. But, unfortunately, NewsNation is also owned by Nexstar, which means that DIRECTV can’t provide the channel until the two companies settle. And there’s no indication that that will happen soon.

“NewsNation has a contract with DIRECTV/UVerse that allows them to carry our programming to you,” NewsNation says at its web site. “That contract has expired and DIRECTV/UVerse has removed NewsNation from your schedule. NewsNation has presented a proposal for fair value compensation, based on the importance and value our programming brings to our viewers. Despite our tireless efforts, DIRECTV/UVerse has refused our fair offer and is making negotiations very difficult. Our offer is fair. And now they hold you the subscriber hostage. It’s not right.”

Of course, DIRECTV says Nexstar is demanding excessive fees to continue carrying their local channels, and NewsNation. The TV Answer Man will continue to monitor this fee fight until it’s settled and report back here if anything significant changes. Until then, happy viewing and stay safe!

