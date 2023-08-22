By The TV Answer Man team

Would you like to get one year of Paramount+ for 50 percent off? Well, thanks to the return of NFL and college football, you can. To showcase Paramount+’s carriage of NFL and college games on local CBS stations, the streaming service is offering 50 percent off if you input the code, SPORTS, at checkout. The offer is good until September 20. However, you must get the one-year subscription.

Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial with monthly plans starting at $5.99 a month (the Essential plan) with ads included. The Premium plan, which does not include ads and does include Showtime, is $11.99 a month. But if you order the one-year subscription, and input the Sports code at checkout, you can reduce the annual price for Essential from $59.99 to $29.99 and the annual price for the Premium plan from $119.99 to $59.99. The Premium plan now includes the entire Showtime catalog as well as original and licensed shows from Paramount+ and live feeds from your local CBS station.

You can click here to begin the ordering process.

